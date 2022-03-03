New Career Moves: Antonio Brown to Perform at Rolling Loud Festival

National Football League superstar Antonio Brown is looking at moving into the music industry for his next career move.

The controversial Antonio Brown played the 2021 NFL season with the 2021 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In one of the oddest events professional football has ever seen, Brown “quit” the team in spectacular fashion. In a game against the New York Jets, the wide receiver appeared to have a confrontation of sorts with another player or coach. He then proceeded to walk off the field, pulling off articles of clothing and throwing them into the stands. It was a sight to behold and the incident certainly seems to sum up Antonio Brown’s last few years in the NFL.

Antonio Brown has also forayed into the music industry world the last few years. He’s put out a couple of songs that fans of the football player seem to really like. It looks like his music career could be getting a big boost real soon as he is set to perform in one of the world’s most notable music festivals. He announced will be a part of the upcoming Rolling Loud festival.

Pit Not the Palace pic.twitter.com/dWtTZh1VoG — AB (@AB84) March 2, 2022

As you can see, the festival features a lineup of some of the top names in all of the entertainment business. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby are a few of the festival’s top headliners. Antonio Brown, who goes by “AB” when on stage, will take the stage on the same day as West. AB is part of the spectacular first-day lineup that also includes some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop. The Rolling Loud Festival will invade Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in late July.

Antonio Brown Could Turn to Music Full Time in the Future

No one seems to know what Antonio Brown will do next and which way his career path will take him. He is a darn good football player when in the right state of mind and will certainly be a candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame someday. A team looking to compete and win in the upcoming 2022 NFL season would certainly be interested in Brown’s services.

The wideout has plenty of juice left and had a productive 2021 season playing with the recently retired Tom Brady. He caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns during the most recent season.

While he is still a productive player at 33-years-old, teams will have to shake the image of him quitting the Bucs in order to acquire him. Until then, Brown will focus on his upstart music career. He’s already put out to heavily popular songs in “Whole Lotta Money” and “Pit Not The Palace.”