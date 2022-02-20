New CBS Show Is Right Up ‘FBI’ Fans Alley

Well, CBS is coming out with a new show and it’s possible that those who love FBI might want to keep an eye out. What new show is it?

The new show is called Five Point. Let’s get more information with a tip of the hat to PopCulture.

So, the network is working on this new law enforcement procedural show with ties to FBI. This is according to a report by Deadline. Five Point will be the first show in the genre to focus on the U.S. Marshal’s Office. It is being co-written by Craig Turk, who co-created FBI along with Dick Wolf.

New Show With Ties to ‘FBI’ Will Focus On Missing U.S. Marshal

What will the storyline be about for this series? Reportedly, it’s about a legendary U.S. Marshal who goes missing. It happens to be under mysterious circumstances and leaves his team just looking for answers.

We do know that the show’s main character will be his daughter. She will be the one who steps up to lead this investigation. Also, she’s going to oversee some of “the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country.”

If you’re looking for cast members names and when the show will premiere, well, we have some news for you. None of that has been figured out yet.

Meanwhile, Turk is bringing his work ethic to a whole new project. Turk is going to be the executive producer on Five Point. Ryan Hooper will be a co-writer and co-executive producer. Now, Turk originally was the showrunner for FBI. But that’s now become a franchise in itself.

One of Main People Behind Show Also Worked On Documentary About 9/11

Turk also was an executive producer on The Good Wife. His recent work involves the documentary 26th Street Garage and that’s about the FBI’s response to 9/11. Catch it on Paramount Plus and keep an eye on other work from Turk. He’s developing more projects, too.

Now, Hooper did option two feature-length scripts this year and is viewed as a rising star in the industry. But for Five Point right now, it’s just Turk and Hooper tied to the show.

What is it about the U.S. Marshals Services (USMS) that is interesting? Well, it is a major part of the country’s federal law enforcement. The bureau falls under the U.S. Department of Justice and is directed by the Attorney General. Its purpose is to enforce operations of the U.S. federal courts.

Five Point is in development now but there is no word on when we might see it on screen. FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on CBS. Keep tabs on when this new show will pop up on CBS, too.