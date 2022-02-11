New England Senators Introduce Resolution Honoring Tom Brady’s ‘Legendary Career’

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL at the end of January. A group of New England senators have introduced a resolution to honor his career.

The iconic quarterback played in the National Football League for 22 years. During that time, he played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. Combined with another win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has more championship rings than any other player in history.

The Senators Honored His Impact on the Gridiron and in the Community

It goes without saying that Tom Brady is something of a cultural icon. As such, New England officials want to honor the legacy that he created. The resolution was created to honor his “legendary career.” The senators said that his leadership and hard work “defined a generation.” They note that his legacy will live on for years. In the resolution, the senators also wish Brady a “fulfilling” career and retirement.

While listing off his many wins, the resolution even refers to Brady as “the GOAT.” The senators wrote about his actions on and off the football field. According to them, Tom Brady “earned the love and admiration of New England sports fans everywhere and buoyed the spirit of children through his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Best Buddies.”

The resolution was headed by Sen. Maggie Hassan. Hassan was joined by senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Susan Collins, Angus King, Sheldon Whitehouse, Jack Reed, and Patrick Leahy.

The Hill reports that there were only three New England senators that did not sign the statement. Bernie Sanders, Richard Blumenthal, and Chris Murphy did not sign.

Tom Brady Announces NFL Departure After Days of Speculation

Tom Brady announced his retirement on February 1. Before his statement, though, there were a few days of speculation. Many were wondering if the iconic football player would be stepping off the field for good. Sadly, he is.

In a statement, he wrote, “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.” Brady followed that up by saying he loved his time with the NFL, but he wanted to move on. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Even though New England senators were quick to create a statement for the quarterback, Tom Brady didn’t mention his time with the Patriots at all. Of course, many fans were hurt by this. In his retirement statement, Brady talked about his time with the Buccaneers but not with the Patriots. He did mention Patriots Nation in a tweet, but that’s it. In response to a tweet praising him, Brady said, “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”