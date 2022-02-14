New ‘Nope’ Trailer Combines Westerns With Aliens

Jordan Peele is back with another unique horror movie. This one features a small California town, strange phenomena, and a creepy well. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer lead the cast of “Nope,” along with Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott.

The film follows James and Jill Underwood as they live their lives as the owners of the only black-owned horse training establishment in Hollywood. They live in a small, isolated town in California, and the Underwoods and other town residents must deal with life after they witness an abnormal event.

Last night’s Super Bowl gave us another look at “Nope” with 30 second spot and some new footage. It looks like this film is marrying the western aesthetic with aliens, but not in the way “Cowboys Vs Aliens” did it. This is a modern take, using elements of western ranch life and joining them with science fiction and horror.

In the new spot, we get a closer look at the imagery of the film, and less about the plot. Wide open plains dotted with used car lot balloon men; horse training and western aesthetic; rodeo shows, gatherings, crowded outdoor spaces; that weird well with a light way far down in it. All of that meant to evoke a sense of the isolation of a small desert town. It creates an idea that there is no help coming for these people, whatever they’re experiencing.

There’s a great scene in the trailer where everyone in a crowd slowly looks up at the sky, even the security camera. That leads me to believe that this film will definitely involve aliens of some kind. It’s a cool premise; aliens and westerns don’t inherently go together, and yet they fit so perfectly. It’s that idea of being alone, yet not. The captivity narrative that comes with aliens, and also the West. It’s sure to be an incredible story, which Jordan Peele excels at.

Breakdown of ‘Nope’ Official Trailer

Alongside the Super Bowl spot, there’s also a 2-minute official trailer for the film. It begins with Keke Palmer as Jill Underwood selling her business to what look like producers at a horse casting. Then, there’s a scene at night. Jill is dancing to music in the living room, while James is outside with a horse. Suddenly, the music and lights inside the house die down.

James sees a bright light in the distance, as he stands with his horse in the middle of the road. The lights go out. Things are getting spooky, now. Suddenly, the horse bolts.

Various scenes are spliced in now: the balloon men outside of a used car lot deflate at once; there’s a pile of fabric skulls in a roadside stand; a person on a motorcycle with a mirrored helmet and a camera; a woman with a deformed face; some sort of dripping fist; a cloud with a trail of white flags hanging from the bottom; and on and on, image after shocking image. It’s pure fuel for the imagination. I can’t even begin to tell you what this is really going to be about.

“Nope” premieres on July 22, 2022.