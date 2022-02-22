NFL Combine Loosens ‘Bubble’ Restrictions Following Threat of Potential Boycott

With the looming threat of a player boycott, the NFL Combine opted to loosen its new Covid-19 restrictions.

The league sent a memo Monday night to update its NFL combine rules. Late Sunday, word broke that agents for more than 150 players were going to boycott the annual combine because of rules precluding prospects from personally interacting with their representatives.

Adam Schefter, who covers the NFL for ESPN, posted the NFL Combine statement. He tweeted: “Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight.”

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

NFL Combine Alerted Prospects Last Week About Bubble Rules

The NFL sent a memo last week to the 324 prospects invited to the scouting combine in Indianapolis. The league had planned to use a “bubble” approach and limit players to only a few areas. Plus, the restrictions wouldn’t allow for the players to have their agents and medical entourage (personal trainers, nutritionists, physical therapists) with them in the secured areas.

The NFL combine would’ve allowed for each player to pick one guest from his medical team as his on-site representative. However, the medical rep must be fully vaccinated with a negative Covid test. The NFL isn’t requiring participants to show proof of vaccination.

The new memo stated that players now can leave the restricted areas, but at their own risk.

So why all the fuss over the NFL Combine? It’s an annual event that happens in Indianapolis. And its focus is to streamline the scouting process. The top draft prospects gather each year in Indy in late February, early March. Each NFL team sends its general manager, coaching staff and scouts to the combine.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The prospects undergo medical testing and can be interviewed by individual teams. Then each can work out in a series of drills that measure strength, speed and agility. After the drills, players can work out individually or as a position group. Scouts take notes and gather more information.

Then, the scouting process moves to various campuses across the country for planned pro days. Each team invests millions to draft the prospects. There is no detail too small to consider. The top prospects, if healthy, usually show off at the NFL Combine, then don’t do much at their pro days.

NFL Draft Is Set for April in Las Vegas

The information gathered at next week’s NFL Combine will be relied on for the draft, which starts April 28. The NFL has turned its annual draft into a huge, rotating festival. This year’s draft will be in Las Vegas. It was supposed to be in Vegas in 2020, but Covid canceled those plans. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the top pick in the 2022 draft.

Defensive players top the list of prospects for April’s draft. But with the NFL Combine still to come, consider all those rankings are fluid. Currently, Oregon’s ace pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is the most coveted prospect. The top offensive prospects are all linemen.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral probably is the No. 1 quarterback in what is expected to be a weaker than usual class for the glamour position.