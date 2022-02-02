NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is among the many football players to congratulate Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement. And NFL fans have something to say about it.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady were teammates for a little over two years and the two were quite effective together. They first teamed up together for the New England Patriots and most recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players were instrumental in the Bucs Super Bowl win last season, beating the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady threw three touchdowns in the big game and was named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. One of those touchdown passes went to Brown, who was also instrumental in bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, Antonio Brown took to social media to honor his teammate and friend, Tom Brady. In his Instagram post, he includes a brief video of his and Brady’s time together in the NFL. He also has some kind words for his former quarterback, saying he is “forever grateful” for the opportunity to play with Brady.

“Congratulations to the (goat emoji) Tom Brady,” Brown writes in the caption space. “I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion. I’m thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better.”

“Tom is a great guy and has been in my corner since day one,” Antonio Brown says in the video clip. “He’s a big brother to me and always believed in me. He took me under his wing.”

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady, NFL Fans Haven’t Forgotten Just Yet

As fans recall, Antonio Brown recently called out Tom Brady. Most notably, Brown said on the Full Send podcast, “Tom Brady is a friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He need me to play football, right? These guys called me to win the Super Bowl, not for the Toilet Bowl. They didn’t say, hey AB, we having problems with the toilet over here in Tampa, you think you can flush the $%@ down and help us out? No, they called me and said hey AB, we need you to win the Super Bowl because Tom Brady saw me come to the Pats and run through those guys.”

On Brown’s post calling Brady the GOAT, fans were quick to bring this up. “You literally called him out on a podcast weeks ago,” one fan wrote. “Didn’t you just throw him under the bus a couple weeks ago????” another commented.

A good number of fans simply said, “Make up your mind.”

Tom Brady Calls it a Career After 22 Years in the NFL

Rumors of Tom Brady’s retirement have swirled since Tampa Bay’s season-ending defeat. He made it official on Tuesday, concluding his 22-year career at the age of 44. Even at his advanced age, Brady statistically had one of his best seasons in 2021. He threw for more than 5,300 yards on the season, adding 43 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

Many sports pundits believed Tom Brady might return for a 23rd season on the strength of his previous season. But alas, he is ready to call it a career and ride off into the sunset. The Pro Football Hall of Fame awaits him when he becomes eligible in a few years. He made his retirement decision public on Tuesday. In a retirement statement, he cites the commitment needed to play professional football is at the core of his decision.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition,” he says. “If a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.”