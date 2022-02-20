NFL Hall of Famer, Washington Legend Charley Taylor Dies at 80

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor, who played with the Washington Redskins for 12 seasons, has passed away at age 80.

Washington team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder commented on the former player and coach upon hearing of his death.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Charley Taylor,” the Snyders said in a statement. “He represented the organization with excellence and class over three decades as a player and coach.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family 💛 pic.twitter.com/847GLRIjLX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 19, 2022

The league inducted Taylor into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

Taylor is in an elite club of five players with at least 5,000 receiving yards, 1,000 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns. The other four are all Hall of Famers: Marshall Faulk, Bobby Mitchell, Lenny Moore and Marcus Allen.

Taylor A Talented Wide Reciever

The Texas native worked with the team for three decades. He was a multi-sport star in high school and played at Arizona State before getting drafted third in the 1964 NFL draft.

From there, he tore up the league, earning AP Rookie of the Year honors and making the Pro Bowl eight times. He helped Washington reach its first Super Bowl in 1972. The team lost 14-7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Today we lost one of the all time greats. Could run, catch and block. Not too many WRs can hang their hat being great at all three. Rest In Peace Charlie Taylor #HTTR pic.twitter.com/aTrYQvCDNw — Coach Stacy Williams (@_CoachNupe) February 20, 2022

According to CBS Sports, Taylor once said, “To be a total football player, you’ve got to go play every play and I like to play every play.”

When he retired in 1977, Taylor had the league record for most receptions (649). He also holds the Washington franchise record for 79 receiving touchdowns and 90 overall touchdowns.

Yahoo! Sports said Taylor ranks behind only fellow NFL Hall of Famer Art Monk in receptions and receiving yards. The former pro’s stats were so good they still sit in the top 25 on the rushing yards and rushing touchdowns list.

Charley Taylor catches the 🏈 and makes 4 players miss en route to a 78 yard TD.

21-20 #Cowboys#1966CowboysWashingtonThread#1966HayesTaylorThread pic.twitter.com/hpBM92GFgA — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 19, 2020

NFL Great Also Had Success As Coach

After his playing days, Taylor took on a scouting role in the front office. Later, he worked as a wide receivers coach with former Washington head coaching great and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs.

When Gibbs hired Taylor, he told the Washington Post that the man “relates so well to the players and they feel they can come to him and talk over their problems.”

Gibbs added that he coaching job would “be good for him” in determining if he wanted to be a coach or a scout.”

Taylor helped Washington win three Super Bowls during his time as coach. In his later years, he did speaking engagements and served as a Washington team consultant.

Taylor is survived by his wife of more than five decades, three children, and several grandchildren, per The Washington Post.