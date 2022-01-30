NFL: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Fires Back at Critics With ‘Team Brittany’ Shirt

Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews is fighting back against social media bullies. She went viral on social media last week when she spewed Chiefs’ fans with champagne in the stands. In an exciting moment celebrating the Chiefs’ crucial victory over the Buffalo Bills, she popped the bottle from her suite and let it rain on faithful fans down below.

The internet sent quite a bit of backlash her way, but Matthews is getting creative in her response.

“There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here. However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community,” Matthews said in a video posted to her Instagram story on Saturday. “First, I just want to say, I greatly, greatly, greatly appreciate Kansas City and how much ya’ll have gotten behind us and supported me so much. It means the absolute world to me.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Brittany Matthews is Fighting Against Bullying

She explained that Charlie Hustle, a Kansas City-based clothing company, approached Matthews about making “Team Brittany” t-shirts. She says she wanted to turn the “opportunity into something good.” She took the company up on her offer, but on one condition. Red Card KC will receive part of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales. Red Card KC is a local Kansas City charity whose goal is to prevent bullying of any and all kinds.

“Obviously, I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so, so, so many other people do as well. I’m lucky enough to have a good support system and a city that is lifting me up but I know there are a lot of people out there struggling with this so that’s why I’m proud to just partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms. I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people… in this city we like to lift people up and not bring each other down,” Matthews said.

The “Team Brittany” shirts were selling for $36 on the Charlie Hustle website. However, they are now sold out. If you want to donate directly to Red Card KC, you can do so here.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Flock to Show Their Support at Today’s Game

While a number of folks online gave Matthews a hard time about the champagne incident, plenty of Chiefs’ fans loved the stunt. Ahead of kickoff, Matthews shared a video to her Instagram story of fans at Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Bengals Championship game. One fan was holding a sign that said “Let’s spray some more champagne #TeamBritt,” and another said “Ready for a champagne shower Team Brittany.” Matthews captioned the video saying, “The best fans in the NFL enough said.”

If the Chiefs beat the Bengals today, they’ll be competing in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA on February 13th.