NFL: Washington Football Team Officially Announces New Name

Washington’s NFL franchise officially has a brand new name and will discard the “Football Team” moniker it has played under.

The NFL team will now be called the Washington Commanders going forward into the 2022 season. The team, based in Washington D.C., made the name change official earlier today (Feb. 2). The team unveiled their new name on Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today” show.

The change to Commanders will also be made official for the 2022-2023 season. Along with the name change, the team also unveiled its latest uniform concept, with the “Commanders” moniker prevalent on the new attire. The team released a “hype” video earlier today to unveil the new name to NFL fans. In the video, Washington Commander star players Chase Young, Terry Mclaurin and Jonathan Allen model the new uniforms.

The adrenaline-inducing video shows off three uniform designs for the NFL team, including an all-black alternate uniform. In a statement to the team supporters and fans across the NFL, team co-owner and co-CEO Daniel Snyder says this is a great day for professional football.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” he says. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

A stylish and sleek “W,” will be the logo on the team’s uniform and NFL merchandise. White, burgundy and gold will remain the team’s primary colors.

NFL Franchise Changes Team Name After Lengthy Process

The change to Washington Commanders comes after two years of using the temporary “Football Team” name. The NFL franchise was long called the Washington Redskins, but decided to make a change due to sweeping criticism. Proponents of changing the Redskins name say the term denigrating to Native Americans. Team ownership decided in July 2020 that would begin the process of a name change after advertisers expressed their concern. FedEx, Pepsico and Nike were among team sponsors objecting to the team’s name. Nike even pulled the NFL organization’s merchandise from its shelves in protest of the team name.

NFL fans and pundits are applauding the team’s commitment to changing its offensive name. The process took the organization about a year and a half and it is clear that a lot of thought was put into it.

Washington Commander gear will soon be hitting the shelves of sporting goods stores to the delight of NFL fans. The Commanders will take to the field for the first time this September.