Nicolas Cage Thinks Elvis Presley Was an ‘Opera Singer’

Nicolas Cage has an interesting history surrounding The King, Elvis Presley.

The 58-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles Times. During the interview, he burst into song while talking about Elvis. While Cage sprung into song with “Always On My Mind” unprompted, he lamented it’s clear to him that “Elvis was an opera singer.”

In addition to the fact that the actor was born just a day before The King (although in different years), Nicolas Cage has a surprising amount of connection to Elvis. He portrayed an Elvis obsessive in a David Lynch film. Additionally, he was even briefly married to Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The pair married in the early 2000s and filed for divorce just a few months later. However, they were legally married for about 18 months due to the timeline of divorce proceedings. Despite how much Nic Cage loves Elvis, he didn’t meet Lisa because of his love for The King. In an interview with Barbara Walters, Cage recalled meeting the young Ms. Presley by chance at a party.

How Nicolas Cage Met The Daughter Of Elvis Presley

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet, and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket… She looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell… And I just went, ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck,” Cage said.

“We got to talking, we got to know each other, and she’s hilarious… She’s a real firecracker and she tells it like it is,” Cage continued. He made a point to emphasize that he “saw Lisa”, rather than Elvis’ daughter.

Rumors swirled around their relationship as they got into an on-again, off-again pattern. The pair eventually decided to marry in August 2002, hoping that the marriage would help them work through some issues. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.

In an interview with Larry King in 2003, Lisa Marie Presley commented on her marriage to Cage. “It was kind of one of those things where you marry someone hoping — I mean we’d already had — we’d been together for two years before we got married, so — it was one of those things where you’re marrying hoping that you’re going to either stabilize it or it’s going to, you know, accentuate all that was going on prior to what was problematic,” she said. “So it kind of did the latter, that’s all.”

It appeared the two still had respect for each other after the split, it just wasn’t meant to be. Both Presley and Cage went on to remarry other people– and clearly, Nicolas Cage’s love for Elvis is as strong as ever.