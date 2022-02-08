Nicole Kidman Reacts to Oscar Nomination for ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘More Intense, More Appreciated’

Finally, this year’s Oscar nominees have been made public before the official ceremony on March 27.

Several amazing films are getting the spotlight this year, one of which is “Being the Ricardos.” It tells the story of one week of production of an episode of “I Love Lucy.” At the same time, viewers witness the tumultuous relationship between iconic Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Together, they dominated the television world.

Leading the film are two people very familiar with Oscar nominations. Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz. Kidman won an Oscar for her role in “The Hours” in 2003. Meanwhile, Bardem won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “No Country for Old Men” in 2008.

Kidman is being nominated in the best actress category alongside Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). This will be her fifth Oscar nomination so far. She was also nominated for “Rabbit Hole,” “Lion,” and “Moulin Rouge!”

She is blown away by this nomination, especially after all the hard work that came with playing such a difficult and high-profile role. “It feels more intense, more appreciated. I think because of what it entailed and playing both roles and trying to play Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball, and just the magnitude of it. It felt like a massive undertaking, but it’s also just joy as well. I think everyone goes, ‘Oh, well, you just sort of pick and choose.’ No, it’s very much about a director choosing you to play a role. … I am so fortunate to have this role,” Kidman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nicole Kidman Thanks Everone for Hard Work

She also shared that she was having a very normal day when she heard the amazing news that she had been nominated for an Oscar. She was having breakfast and getting her kids ready for school.

J.K. Simmons is up for best-supporting actor for his role in the film. Nicole Kidman was quick to say her performance would have been nothing without the help of others.

“And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother. Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood’s greatest icons. She was ahead of her time. From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she’s an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball. And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera during, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!” she said to CNN.

Javier Bardem Nomination

Javier Bardem is actually making history with his nomination. This is the first time two couples have been nominated for the Oscars in the same year. As a result, they are filling in all four of the acting categories.

Penélope Cruz is up for the best actress nomination for “Parallel Mothers” and Bardem is up for best actor for “Being the Ricardos.” Meanwhile, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are both up for the supporting actor awards for “The Power of the Dog.” This movie is leading with 12 total nominations.

Talk about a couple of power couples.