‘NYPD Blue’ Star Praises ‘Freedom Convoy’

As a major Canadian city declared a state of emergency over the so-called Freedom Convoy, a former NYPD Blue star was cheering on American truckers and urging them to go to Washington, D.C.

Ricky Schroder, one of the stars of NYPD Blue, posted a video of himself to Instagram earlier this week. In it, he urged the Freedom Convoy to expand south of the Canadian border.

“I think we see what we’re facing here,” Schroder said in his video. “It’s an evil that is trying to be forced upon our children, upon us. And God bless the Canadian truckers and the Canadian cowboys up there on the border.”

Schroder also said: “Our truckers are gonna maybe start mobilizing and doing what we need to do, which is shut down DC, shut down Sacramento, shut down Albany, shut down these states and these [capitals] until we root out this evil that was almost perpetrated on us. We were so asleep.”

Schroder’s “evil” is Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate and other restrictions on those who are unvaccinated. The truckers began gathering in Ottawa about a month ago. They’ve since shut down Ottawa’s business district. And the protests are starting to spread to other areas, with Freedom Convoy truckers clogging up or closing down major bridges that connect the United States to Canada. However, the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Canada to Detroit, reopened one northbound lane on Friday. Here’s why the bridge is so important for the United States and Canada. One-quarter of all goods transported between the two countries comes over the Ambassador Bridge.

The Freedom Convoy protests have severely impacted the supply chain. Toyota, General Motors and Ford needed to limit shifts at their auto plants.

Back in November, Canada announced new rules for Canadian-based truckers. If the truckers drove into the United States, they’d need to stay in quarantine for two weeks once they returned home. However, under the mandate, a trucker avoids quarantine with a Covid vaccination. Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, said the vaccination rate with Canadian truckers is 90%.

The policy took effect on Jan. 15. That’s when the Freedom Convoy got its start. American right-wing politicians and members of the media started supporting the protestors.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a memo earlier this week warning of potential protests here. Homeland Security believes an American version of the Freedom Convoy could start in Los Angeles this weekend to coincide with the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

“DHS is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities,” a Homeland Security spokesperson told NPR. “We have not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy and are working closely with our federal, state and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”