Obscure ‘Breaking Bad’ Web Series Shared Insight on Iconic Villain

While “Breaking Bad” introduced audiences to a host of iconic characters, not all of them got the screen time they deserved. However, one memorable antagonist got extra screen time in a web series.

Gustavo Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito first appeared on Breaking Bad. He then showed up in season three of Better Call Saul. Prior to the latter appearance, AMC released Employee Training, a series of shorts featuring Fring. The ten episode show framed itself as Fring walking new employees through the dos and don’ts of working at Los Pollos Hermanos. In Breaking Bad, the restaurant functioned as a front for money laundering and drug dealing. Each episode contains Easter eggs relating to both shows.

Employee Training went on to earn an Emmy for its first season, which lead the creators of Better Call Saul to continue the series with a revised concept. While the first season followed Fring, subsequent seasons followed other supporting characters from the Breaking Bad universe. Season two followed Mike Ehrmantraut, played by Jonathan Banks, Fring’s right hand man as he shares his security skills. Season three, on the other hand featured Kim Wexler examining the ethical ramifications of the law. The third season also won an Emmy.

Employee Training was shelved after its third season. AMC replaced the web series with an animated show called Slippin’ Jimmy. The new series follows Jimmy McGill’s pre-Saul shenanigans with Marco Pasternak, his longterm best friend. It will release concurrently with the final season of Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad Star Excited to Be an Answer on Jeopardy!

Esposito enjoys his status as a veteran of both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Recently, the actor hit a major pop culture milestone: becoming an answer on Jeopardy!

Last week, the game show included a category called “The Business of Television.” To fans’ surprise, the clue came from Breaking Bad. The hint read: “Los Pollos Hermanos is run by this ‘Better Call Saul’ man played by Giancarlo Esposito, but he has another job, too.”

After hearing about the hint, Esposito took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Check out this clue about me on #Jeopardy tonight. Can you answer it?” the actor tweeted. “I am so excited to be part of the pop culture conversation! It puts me in “[Jeopardy!]” of being found out! I truly love what I do and just want to share my joy with you!”

With the final season of Better Call Saul airing this year, fans can expect to see more of Esposito as Gus Fring. The last season left him in an unsteady position as he made his first moves against the Mexican drug cartel–and somewhat failed. Better Call Saul returns to AMC in April of this year.