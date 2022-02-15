Olympic Snowboarder Dons Tiger Suit for Final Competition

Though some Olympic athletes celebrate their retirement with parties or drinks, one snowboarder decided to go all out. To celebrate her final competition, she donned a tiger suit and went out in style.

French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre decided to commemorate her upcoming Olympic retirement and the Year of the Tiger beginning with the suit. Truly harnessing the eye of the tiger at the Olympics Big Air event, Lefevre wore the suit and seemed to have the time of her life. The official NBC Olympics Twitter account shared the footage and you’ll definitely want to watch it.

RAWR! 🐯



After an injury, French snowboarder Lucile Lefevre decided to have fun and wear a tiger onesie while competing in the big air competition. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/c6RIUyplZ7 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2022

As the tweet states, Lefevre suffered an injury in an event earlier in the week. The injury made her unable to complete any aerial tricks during the Big Air competition, so she essentially entered for fun. Sports Illustrated states she obtained the outfit from fellow snowboarder Nicolas Huber. He originally brought it as a fun way to acknowledge the Year of the Tiger festivities occurring in Beijing.

Nonetheless, Lucile Lefevre didn’t let her injury stop her and as we can see in the clip, fully embraced her inner tiger. If you watch to the end, you’ll even see her give a playful growl to the camera.

Unfortunately, due to her not completing any flips or stunts, she finished last place. NBC Sports shared she was born with osteochondrosis, a disorder hindering bone growth, which makes her Olympic run all the more impressive.

Five Olympic Female Skiers Received Disqualifications Due to Their Outfits

While many questioned whether Lucile Lefevre’s outfit necessitated a disqualification, many others saw it happen for a seemingly lesser offense. In fact, five Olympic female skiers got disqualified because their outfits apparently didn’t adhere to regulations.

Yahoo! Sports states the disqualifications occurred because the five competitors wore loose-fitting attire. Though seemingly unimportant, loose clothing gives jumpers an advantage as they fly through the air. As one might expect, the disqualified Olympic athletes are not happy.

“The [International Ski Federation] destroyed everything with this operation. I think they have destroyed women’s ski jumping,” German jumper Katharina Althaus said. Continuing, she notes “I have been checked so many times in 11 years of ski jumping, and I have never been disqualified once. I know my suit was compliant.”

Her coach, Stefan Horngacher, shares her frustration, saying how odd it is the suits aren’t appropriate all of the sudden. “It is just strange that they have been using the same suits yesterday and there was no problem,” Horngacher said. “It is annoying that this happens at the Winter Olympic Games. This should all be cleared before.”

With several athletes taken out of the competition, Solvenia took home the gold, though fans remain unhappy with the controversy.