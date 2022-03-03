‘One Chicago’ Dominates Wednesday Night Ratings Once Again

Once again, the “One Chicago” franchise took charge of CBS’ Wednesday nights!

In an exciting Wednesday night packed with season finales, “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” dominated the night’s ratings.

The medical drama was slightly down in viewers since its return from the Olympics. However, it earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.89 million viewers. Since its last episode, “Chicago Fire’s” ratings raised from the previous episode’s demo rating number of viewers. Although “Chicago P.D.” topped the 10 p.m. hour, the series dropped slightly in viewers from the previous showing.

During the first hour of an epic Wednesday night, “Chicago Med” tied with “The Amazing Race” Season 33 finale. The reality competition show became CBS’ best-performing title of the night.

The game show “I Can See Your Voice” went against both shows during the eight-o’clock hour, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “The Goldbergs.” “The Wonder Years” continued to remain steady with its ratings that night.

“The Conners” fell behind “Chicago P.D,” but managed to tie with the season finale of “Next Level Chef.” “Batwoman” rolled in during the same hour.

The final hour of Wednesday night didn’t feature any finales. However, “A Million Little Things” did drop a bit in from its midseason return to tie with medical drama, “Good Sam.”

Here’s What Happened to the ‘One Chicago’ Franchise’s Most Memorable Couples

Valentine’s Day might be over, but love continues to surround the “One Chicago” franchise’s most memorable couples. Let’s take a brief look at who’s dating who in the popular franchise.

From “Chicago Fire,” no one fan can forget Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey. The couple got together near the end of Season 9. Matt even asked Sylvie to move with him to Oregon. However, she refused to go on account her life was in Chicago. Now, the couple is in a long-distance relationship that appears to be working for them. Since Jesse Spencer is no longer a part of the franchise, we’re wondering if the couple’s relationship will last.

In “Chicago P.D.,” fans couldn’t get enough of Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess. But since their relationship has been so inconsistent for so long, it’s hard to know of their future. The two live and take care of Makayla together. But since Kim fears Adam will decide to leave, she wanted boundaries between everyone.

Another “Chicago P.D.” couple, Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead started out as work partners before romantic feelings slithered in. After three proposals, the two tied the knot in Season 6. When Jay had to figure out how to get Hailey and Hank Voight out of a dangerous situation with the FBI. Lucky for them, the loving couple managed to wed in a small courthouse ceremony.