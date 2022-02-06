One ‘Chicago Med’ Star Traveled the World as a Child: Here’s Why

This beloved “Chicago Med” actor is a world-traveler. Keep reading to find out more about the star’s childhood.

“Chicago Med” star Oliver Platt has had an interesting life. The actor and television writer loves sharing stories from his childhood. This is because he grew up in a very unique way. At an early age, Platt was a world-traveler.

Fans are wondering why the “Chicago Med” actor has had so many travel experiences. While Oliver Platt was born in Windsor, Ontario, he does not feel like he truly grew up there. His father, Nicholas Platt, was a United States diplomat. This position caused Wolf’s family to move all over the world. As a young boy, he lived in Asia and the Middle East.

Platt returned to the United States for college. Receiving a drama degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts, he returned to America and began his acting career. We wonder if the actor will leave the country for any projects in the future.

The “Chicago Med” Creator’s First Gig

At the beginning of his career, “Chicago Med” creator Dick Wolf had an opportunity of a lifetime: to write for his favorite show. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriter shares how his first job came to be.

“My agent called and said, ‘Do you want to do TV?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I was a screenwriter,” the legend says.

Wolf quickly changes his tune once he realizes the show in question.

“She said it was Hill Street, my favorite show, so I said, ‘Oh, that’s different.’ I wrote a script, David Milch read it and wanted me to go on staff. This was the conversation I had with my agent on speakerphone: ‘Hill Street wants you to go on staff.’ ‘No. I don’t want to go into an office. I’ve done that.’ Then she said, ‘Let me explain something to you: They’ll pay you $6,000 a week and then they’ll pay you for your scripts on top of that.’ My wife at the time walked over, leaned down and said, ‘He’ll be there Monday.'”

This opportunity was just the start of Wolf’s long career. For those who don’t know, he is the creator of the Law & Order series as well. In an era full of sitcoms, he was unsure that the idea would sell.

“We pitched Law & Order and a medical drama. I had no idea what was going to sell. The one thing I knew was that Fox was doing different kinds of programming, so we went over and pitched Law & Order to Barry Diller, who bought 13 [episodes] in the room. Then the next day he called back and reneged.”