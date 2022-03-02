One of Keanu Reeves’ All-Time Great Movies Just Landed on Netflix

We’ve got your movie for this weekend all planned out for you. A Keanu Reeves movie just got added to Netflix on March 1 that will make fans of the action movie star very happy. The movie in question is “The Replacements.”

Although it’s not one of his most popular movies, such as “John Wick” or “The Matrix,” it still stands out amongst his massive body of work. Reeves is certainly more known for his action roles, but he has shown audiences he is capable of much more.

“The Replacements” is actually a 2000 sports comedy movie directed by Howard Deutch. It stars Reeves alongside Gene Hackman, Brooke Langton, Rhys Ifans, Jon Favreau, and Jack Warden. Also, legendary icons John Madden and Pat Summerall make an appearance in “The Replacements.” It’s all loosely based on the 1987 NFL strike. More specifically, the fact that the then Washington Redskins were able to win all three of their replacement games. They didn’t have any of their regular players but managed to go on to win Super Bowl XXII.

Synopsis of ‘The Replacements’

The movie follows retired quarterback Shane Falco (Reeves). He is given the opportunity to lead a team once again. The team is being run by McGinty (Hackman), a man that was once a very prominent coach. Well, Falco and McGinty must improvise after the starting players are all on strike. Together they get a team of what they call “scabs” looking to win a championship.

In the film, Falco and Eddie Martel go head-to-head in an energetic feud. This is actually meant to mirror the real-life feud between Doug Williams and Jay Schroeder.

All in all, the movie has an exceptional cast and an interesting plot. This is what helps it stand out as a very well-received football movie. It has a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.6/10 on IMDb, and 86% of Google users like the movie. Sadly, this movie also was an absolute nightmare at the box office. It had a budget of $50.1 million and the box office numbers were just over $50 million. That means they lost money to make the movie.

Keanu Reeves Filming ‘John Wick’ Scenes

If you’re more into action movies, rest assured that Reeves is hard at work on “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Although most of the production for the movie ended back in 2021, both Reeves and Ian McShane are back in New York to film some scenes. Although he’s playing a very serious character, that doesn’t stop him from being silly when he’s not acting for a scene.

According to Daily Mail, Reeves was caught sliding down a snow-covered rail instead of taking the icy stairs. He seemed to have a blast doing it and even shot the camera crew a quick little thumbs up once he made it to the bottom.