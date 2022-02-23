One ‘Law & Order’ Star Apparently Doesn’t Plan to Leave NYC Anytime Soon

It’s a good sign that the long-awaited reboot of the OG Law & Order series is here to stay! Or, at least this is what one of the show’s cast members has in mind as one of the series’s stars, Camryn Manheim, sets out to find the perfect home in New York City.

Camryn Manheim, who stars as Luietenant Kate Dixon in the revival of the hit NBC procedural drama series, Law & Order, has been spotted house-hunting among the streets of New York City. The Emmy Award-winning actress was seen touring one Hudson Square residence recently. The property? A $5.99 million penthouse.

The penthouse, which is located within a Hudson area known as Riverview boasts some amazing amenities with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, and even a roomy terrace.

‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Tours the City Searching For Her Perfect Home

The 2,011 square feet, penthouse property includes three spacious bedrooms, as well as three and a half bathrooms. The impressive property also boasts a 475-square-foot terrace where the Law & Order actress could certainly get a picturesque glimpse of the bright lights and business of the city below.

The impressive penthouse location includes an open and airy chef’s kitchen, hardwood floors, 11-foot ceilings. There is even a windowed home office area for Manheim to look over her latest Law & Order scripts.

This property is just now newly available as the units were just completed within last year. The building includes 14 separate units among the ten stories. An impressive property, no doubt. But the multi-million dollar price tag is certainly shocking to the average person. However, the cost does not end there. The units month maintenance fees run as high as $1,963 a month.

Camryn Manheim Is No Stranger To Primetime Drama

Camryn Manheim became a regular household name among primetime drama viewers when she took on a role as Ellenor Frutt on The Practice. Manheim stars alongside Law & Order: Organized Crime star Dylan McDermott in the long-running ABC legal drama series.

Since then, Manheim has appeared in a variety of television shows and movies over the years. And, now, the actress is returning to the prime-time drama genre with her role as Lt. Kate Dixon in the Law & Order revival.

While this is the actress’s first turn in a starring role in the OG Law & Order installment, this isn’t her first time on the series. According to Deadline, Manheim’s first television role actually came via a Law & Order guest-starring role. An appearance that the award-winning actress made during the show’s premiere season.

Manheim later returned to Law & Order a few seasons later; with guest-starring roles in the hit legal drama’s third and fourth seasons. The 21st season of Law & Order premieres on Thursday, February 24 on NBC.