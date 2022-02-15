One ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Hero Played a Ruthless Villain on the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spin-Off

One former detective on “Law & Order: SVU” went to the other side when he starred on “Mayans M.C.,” the “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off. Danny Pino, who played Detective Nick Amaro on “SVU,” also played Miguel Galindo, a dangerous drug lord, on “Mayans.”

Miguel was the son of Galindo Cartel founder Jose Galindo Pino made his debut as the ruthless drug lord in the season 1 episode “Perro/OC” and his last appearance in the season 3 episode “Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write.”

On “Mayans,” Danny Pino played the complete opposite of his “Law & Order: SVU” character. Miguel was ruthless and ambitious, and didn’t tolerate mistakes or disloyalty. He was cruel, and greedy, and everything Nick Amaro wasn’t. It’s a testament to Pino’s acting skills that he can play both the good cop and the villain so convincingly.

In season 2, Miguel became less violent and more tactical. He was more controlled and cautious. One of his big issues was reconciling his family and criminal lives. By season 3, following the death of his mother, Miguel returned to his old ways of violence and authority. He was basically unhinged at this point, as he believed his mother resented him when she died. He goes to her psychiatrist and demands to know, but the psychiatrist can’t say anything. So, Miguel has her murdered.

Miguel has been compared to Michael Corleone from “The Godfather,” and there are definitely some similarities. Especially with their habits of being ruthless, cunning, and incredibly smart with Ivy League educations. Additionally, both their fathers – Vito Corleone and Jose Galindo – never wanted them to go into the family business, but they both succeeded their fathers in their criminal empires.

What Has Danny Pino Been Doing Since ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

Aside from his role on “Mayans M.C.,” Danny Pino also had guest roles on “Scandal” on 2016, during his run on “SVU.” He also starred in 13 episodes of “BrainDead,” a political satire/science fiction series where alien bugs infect members of congress. He starred in another crime drama in 2017, called “Gone,” and wrapped after 12 episodes. He guest starred on “The Good Fight,” and starred as Larry Murphey in the 2021 film version of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

2021 was a good year for Pino, as it marked his return to “Law & Order: SVU” for the 500th episode. He reprised his role as Nick Amaro, playing alongside his old co-stars once again. The episode focused on Amaro and Rollins trying to solve one of Amaro’s cold cases. It also switched back and forth between that and Benson seeing her old boyfriend for the first time in years. What wasn’t really addressed, was Amaro and Rollin’s strange relationship, now that she’s with Carisi. All in all, the episode was good, and it was good to see Danny Pino back at SVU, even for a short time.