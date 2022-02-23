One of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ Craziest Stunts Almost Didn’t Happen

The latest film in The Matrix series stunned fans in more ways than one. And its many high-risk stunts are no exception. According to SFX supervisor, J.D. Schwalm, one venturous maneuver at the end of the film almost didn’t happen.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment UK, Schwalm explains that there was some difficulty in getting approval for the jump that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Ann Moss) take at the end of the movie. The jump involves the two leaping from a building together. Apparently, they didn’t receive approval for the stunt until just before filming the scene.

“The most nerve-wracking one was when they did jump off the building,” said J.D. Schwalm, special effects supervisor for the film. “We filmed the jump in the morning as the last shot of the day after filming all night. But the evening of [the jump], we got word that we were not gonna do it.”

Schwalm continued saying, “The studio and the insurance company and whatnot weren’t going to allow the actors to get on the rig. It was down to the wire and ultimately somebody showed up, gave the green light and it happened that day. It was pretty intense.”

The so-called “leap of faith” has Neo and Trinity jumping from the side of a high-rise in San Francisco in an effort to escape their enemies. The insane jump really took the film to the next level due to its realistic nature. In fact, many witnesses could actually see the stunt in motion during filming.

In the same interview with Yahoo Entertainment UK, fellow SFX supervisor Pau Costa notes that The Matrix Resurrections director, Lana Wachowski did her best to make functional effects a main priority on set.

“One of the first things I was told was that she wanted to do the most practical effects possible,” he said.

The Matrix Resurrections earned mixed reviews

The Matrix Resurrections debuted in theaters and HBO Max at the end of 2021. The film sees Neo continue to question his reality similar to his experiences in the previous movies that came out more than two decades ago. Lana Wachowski directs the new film which also saw the return of Neo’s love interest, Trinity played by Carrie Ann Moss.

Upon its premiere, The Matrix Resurrections received mixed reviews from fans and critics resulting in limited box office success. However, the film’s impressive stunt work and visual effects still make it worth a watch. After all, death-defying stunts and special effects are mainstays when it comes to the Matrix franchise since its original release in 1999.

Matrix fans can watch the latest installment of the series, The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max, where it’s currently streaming.