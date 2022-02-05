‘Ozark’: Alfonso Herrera Explains How Javi Differs From His Uncle

In a show known for its dark and intense character, “Ozark” star Alfonso Herrera‘s Javi Elizonndro stands out among them all.

Warning: “Ozark” Season Four spoilers ahead

In an interview with Variety, Herrera talks about what “Ozark” watchers can expect from his character. Javi is the nephew of Navarro Cartel leader, Omar Navarro, and also shares several similarities with his uncle. There are also key differences between the two characters that viewers have already seen in season four. Javi is Navarro’s chosen heir to take over his empire as he heads into retirement.

“Javier wants to build something bigger and more modern,” he says. “Omar has run his business in an old school way. Javier is not afraid of burning bridges to accomplish what he wants to accomplish and Omar is trying to say farewell to that life. He wants to step away and make a deal with the U.S. government. Javier wants to be seen. He wants to make a mark. That’s why he’s so aggressive.”

Herrera only joined the “Ozark” cast recently for the fourth and final season of the hit Netflix series. Despite his short tenure on the show, Herrera has already made a huge impact. “Ozark” fans are introduced to Javi early in the season when he meets Marty and Wendy Byrde at a party.

He is ruthless and aggressive and quick to anger, making him a formidable foe to the Byrde family. Watchers get acquainted with Javi’s mean streak when he murders the local sheriff. Then, in the final episode of the first half of season four, he murders two main characters — Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore. With Navarro seeking to leave his business behind, it appears Javi could be the primary antagonist for the second half of season four.

‘Ozark’ Newcomer Alfonso Herrera Discusses Show’s Endgame

Javi comes out guns blazing in the first part of season four, setting the tone for what is to come. He’s now made a serious enemy out of Ruth Langmore — and she is not a person you want to be enemies with. The first of season four ends with Ruth also learning it is Javi who killed her closest relative, Wyatt. She vows revenge and makes a pretty clear declaration to the Byrde family.

“If you want to stop — you’ll have to kill!” she screams loudly at Mary and Wendy Byrde.

This is bad news for Javi. If the final showdown comes down to Ruth versus Javi, the Byrdes also might be faced with picking a side. How will it end? Herrera says the “Ozark” is saving the best for last.

“Everyone is sending me texts and emails asking me what’s going to happen,” he says. “The only thing I can tell them is prepare to have your mind blown. The creators saved the best for last.”