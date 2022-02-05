‘Ozark’: Alfonso Herrera on How Javi Has Changed by End of Season 4, Part 1

Alfonso Herrera may be a newcomer to the Netflix thriller “Ozark,” but his character, Javi, has already made a mark.

Warning: “Ozark” Season Four spoiler ahead

Javi has only been present on “Ozark” for seven episodes but has already established himself as a key antagonist. By the time season four concludes, he’s already murdered several primary characters, including Wyatt Langmore and Darlene Snell. In an interview with Variety, Herrera says the changing power dynamic with the cartel developed his character through season four. He says you can expect much of the same for the second half of the fourth season.

“He’s aware of the power he has now and that makes him more comfortable in his skin,” he says. “There’s an aura to him that’s scary. That’s going to be very interesting to see work out in the second part. It’s going to be interesting to see how he reacts to other characters. And we’re going to see the relationship he has with his mother more fully. It is presented in a very small proportion in the first part of the story and it’s going to be a lot clearer and more important in the second part.”

The ill-tempered Javi is the nephew of Navarro Cartel boss, Omar Navarro, arriving in the first “Ozark” episode of season four. He is also the hand-picked heir to his uncle’s powerful organization and he has every intention of wearing the crown but any means. Upon meeting Marty and Wendy Byrde at a party thrown by Omar, Javi seems to develop a disdain for them. He even tells Marty that if he were in charge that he would already be dead. He makes it crystal clear to the Byrde’s that things will be changing under his reign as cartel leader.

‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Talks About Playing the Bad Guy

Despite his short tenure on “Ozark,” Javi is one of the most talked-about characters among the show’s massive fan base. Much of the credit for Javi’s notoriety goes to Herrera’s terrific performance. The actor says he really dove into the character and what drives him.

“When I read the script, I realized that I needed to find and enhance those little moments where Javier is unpredictable,” he says. “And there are other qualities to Javier. He likes simple things. He likes to enjoy things. But most important, he never lies. He is very straightforward even though everyone around him is lying and covering their tracks and hiding what they’re really trying to say or what they think. If he doesn’t like you, he will tell you. If he doesn’t like his uncle’s approach, he’s going to let him know.”

It is a safe bet to assume “Ozark” viewers will get plenty more of Herrera and Javi when “Ozark” returns for the second half of season four.