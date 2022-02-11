‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Reveals His Thoughts on Ideas for Potential Spinoff Series

The ever-popular Netflix show Ozark is coming to an end. Is there a chance that we’ll be getting some spinoff series after it ends?

Well, according to the show’s co-creator Mark Williams, he’s not sure. Williams himself has been working on other projects alongside Ozark, namely the newest Liam Neeson thriller, Blacklight. Thus, he hasn’t really been thinking about ways to continue the crime drama.

Mark Williams Is Not Thinking About Spinoffs Right Now

“I haven’t personally [thought about it] and I think it’s for Netflix and Chris [Mundy] to really figure out a little bit more how they want to take it, if they do that path,” Mark Williams said. “But I’d be thrilled for that to happen, obviously Ruth has been such a great character throughout, but I think it’s got to be right for it. I think what we don’t want to do is just put out another version just to have.”

According to Screen Rant, Williams thinks that it would take a lot of planning to make a successful spinoff of Ozark. He doesn’t want a spinoff to exist just for the sake of continuing the story. He wants the show’s content to be meaningful.

During the duration of Ozark, the show has drawn a lot of comparisons to the popular crime drama Breaking Bad. Not to mention the very successful spinoff, Better Call Saul. Williams addresses that, too. “I think Better Call Saul is the perfect fit, obviously, they did it so well on top of Breaking Bad, so I think it only makes sense if it works.” Overall, it sounds like Williams isn’t looking to work on a spinoff for the show anytime soon. Even then, it seems like he might not think a spinoff is needed. However, people were skeptical about a Breaking Bad spinoff at first, too. There could be gold in a potential Ozark spinoff.

‘Ozark’ Star Joseph Sikora Wants a Spinoff After the Series Ends

Ozark creator Mark Williams might not want a spinoff, but one of the actors does. Joseph Sikora, who plays Frank Jr. on the show, wants a spinoff. Of course, the hypothetical spinoff would center around his character Frank and Ruth (played by Julia Garner). That is, if Ruth survives.

Ruth is one of the more popular characters on Ozark, and for good reason. Many people draw comparisons between her and Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Pinkman in terms of what they bring to the show. Jesse Pinkman even got his own movie after the show ended. It goes without saying that if Ruth survives, fans would be interested in seeing what happens to her. Since we’ll have to wait until the rest of the show’s finale to see what happens to Ruth, we shouldn’t get our hopes up. Still, though, we think that a Frank Jr. and Ruth spinoff would work perfectly after Ozark ends.