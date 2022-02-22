‘Ozark’: Could a Surprise Character Help Save Maya Miller From the Cartel?

On Ozark, there might be a need for some character to help save Maya Miller from the Cartel. Could one come along and do it?

We are going to get some help with this question thanks to Express. Viewers can watch this show on Netflix and it stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Jessica Frances Dukes plays Maya on the show, too. Dukes is an FBI forensic accountant investigating the Byrdes’ casino business.

So, Maya is facing a rather uncertain and highly dangerous arc when the show returns in Season 4 for its final time later this year. She has spent months working with Marty, played by Bateman, and Wendy Byrde, played by Linney. She has been trying to bring down the Navarro Cartel.

‘Ozark’ Character Sees Bosses Go Against Her Wishes About Omar

But she saw her world go weird when her bosses went against her wishes. Instead of putting Omar, played by Felix Solis, behind bars, cut a deal. This goes against all that Maya stands for in trying to bring peace to Missouri and end the cartel.

Now, after investigating Marty’s enterprise and face-to-face meetings with cartel boss Omar, Maya thought she had it figured out. She had the perfect deal to see justice served while slamming the cartel on Ozark. As it turns out, Omar had a change of heart after decades of leading the violent cartel. He hoped that Maya and the Byrdes would be able to help him leave it behind him.

Maya’s boss at the Bureau, SAC Hannah Clay, played by Tess Malis Kincaid, had a different deal. It is one that would require Omar to remain as cartel head. But he would now act as an informant before getting out. This ticked off Maya on Ozark.

Javi Finds Himself Not Taking Over Cartel; Maya Can’t Arrest Omar

Javi, played by Alfonso Herrera, will not take over for Omar. Maya would not be able to arrest Omar, either. But she went rogue and decided to have Omar arrested. This throws the FBI and Omar’s newly negotiated deal out the window.

The Byrdes have no other option but to try and set up Javi with the Bureau. This is done to salvage some kind of deal. Javi is now untouchable as an FBI asset. Javi killed Darlene Snell, played by Lisa Emery, and Wyatt Langmore, played by Charlie Tahan, on US soil. Maya remained out of the picture trying to work on keeping Omar locked up.

Maya doesn’t have that many allies on her side to save her from impending danger. Could she team up with a family member, specifically a son or daughter, to help her evade danger? It is possible.