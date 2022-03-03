“Ozark” has just seven episodes remaining on Netflix. Indeed, on April 29, the final seven episodes of the hit streaming drama come to a close for the Byrdes and Ruth Langmore. Fans are wondering how it will all end for a multitude of characters in the final episodes, but some “Ozark” fans are concerned about one character’s fate.

That character is Zeke. Darlene’s baby has already been through a lot in the earliest stages of his life, even getting passed around from family to family early on in the program. Now, though, with Darlene and Wyatt out of the picture “Ozark” fans are worried about what happens with him going forward.

A user on Reddit wrote, “Anyone else have terrible anxiety for baby Zekes life. Poor baby has been around in so many of the death scenes. I was especially Anxious in the last episode Of season 4 and now he is on his way with Ruth to find Xavi.” That’s the thing. Will the fact that he’s now with Ruth for the last few episodes be what he needs long-term? She is still going to battle with Javier, but fans are worried about the fate of the baby.

Charlie Tahan on “Ozark”

Tahan has been a member of the “Ozark” universe since the beginning. Now, though, he can move on and the fans who were frustrated with Wyatt’s relationship with Darlene can move on.

He told Esquire, “I’d say, me, Charlie, I’m young and don’t really know what that looks like and it wouldn’t really be my place. When we were filming, I just said that there was love there for whatever reason. I think they each fill a role that the other is missing. And I do think they create a real bond and rapport. They have a mutual respect. While Wyatt was vulnerable, I don’t think Darlene starting a relationship with him was something that she had foreseen or planned or anything—no matter how nefarious she may be after that.”

There is a mutual love there and they are both finding something with the other that they could not find otherwise.

He concluded, “I don’t quite see Wyatt as a victim in that way. Are they in love? I think there’s some love there, absolutely. I’m still figuring out what that means. I think Wyatt felt taken care of by Ruth and his family, whether that’s positive or not. What Darlene offered Wyatt that Ruth didn’t was a sense of responsibility. She actually gave him purpose, responsibility, a real place, and a job that’s his own. After being looked out for by Ruth for so long, I think it felt good for him to take care of Zeke, a business, and separate from the family he was born in.”

Wyatt left. He could have also ran away with Ruth. He did not make those choices. Instead, he stayed with Darlene. He wanted to help raise Zeke. Being with Darlene gave him a purpose. You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.