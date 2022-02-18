‘Ozark’ Fans Point Out a Plot Hole in Season 4

“Ozark” is quickly coming to an end, folks. Only seven episodes remain of the big-time Netflix hit that broke more streaming records its first week back on the platform. Indeed, everyone is waiting to see how it all ends this fall for Byrdes and Ruth Langmore. However, some “Ozark” fans pointed out a plot hole in Season 4.

Time can be a weird, tricky thing in television. With “Ozark”, the show has never made it a point to remind viewers how much time has passed between each season. It is more about what’s going on and less about the exact time. However, time was called into question on Reddit.

One fan wrote about the timeline in the show, “In episode 6 I think it was, Ruth tells Frank how bad she feels about his dad’s death and then says something that just floored me and made the suspension of disbelief a bridge too far.”

This had to do with what happened with Frank Sr. and Darlene in the first half of Season 4: Part 1. Darlene finally has enough of the KC Mob boss and shoots him. Ruth is the one who gives Frank Jr. the devastating news.

The user continued, “She says, ‘I lost my dad last year’ LAST YEAR???? All of this happened in ONE YEAR???? A casino was built? political campaigns? All of this is one year in the making? I just can’t…”

Her father was gunned down a while back on the program. A lot happened since then as the user laid out. The political campaigns for sure. Marty being pulled away. Ruth and Darlene and company getting their heroin business off the ground. The casinos. A lot does take place in that year if that’s really all it was.

Charlie Tahan on “Ozark”

What would have happened if Wyatt followed Ruth’s guidance? That’s what so many fans wanted to know.

Tahan told Esquire, “Also, who knows what the —- would’ve happened if Wyatt left. Maybe he would’ve gone to college and stole something that week and got thrown out. That’s maybe what’s going through his head. I don’t know. There’s something, sort of sad about it, but there’s something almost admirable about just him—taking responsibility and not running away. He had a pattern of running away from his problems. And I think he’s like, Look, whatever happens, I started this thing and I’m going to see to it. On paper, that could be admirable at times, even though I think it is born out of his own insecurity, probably.”

He wanted to see everything through until the end of the program. That’s ultimately the choice Wyatt made and it cost him everything. You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.