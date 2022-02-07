‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.

A user on Reddit posted on the “Ozark” forum, “As a student of the magical art that is the edit, I couldn’t help but notice and reflect on the edit on that final scene in the S7 finale. It wasn’t perfect, but looked to be a kind of difficult and intricate edit that had to stretch out footage that perhaps wasn’t exactly perfect. From Ruth’s big lines being heard on an over the shoulder shot that showed her body language didn’t match up the delivery, to Wendy mouthing ruth’s lines as she was saying them, to hearing Zeke crying but apparently he was in the car in the driveway the whole time (where did Charlotte go? why didn’t she get Zeke out the car?)”

It was something most fans of the program did not pick up on upon first-time viewing. Another user added, “They also shot and edited this during a pandemic. The industry isn’t what it used to be with people out sick and dead and whatnot. They did what they could with what they had I suppose.”

So, nobody is certain why the editing turned out the way that it did. Still, the original poster noticed the editing error that folks can find and judge for themselves in the Season 7 finale.

Now What For Ruth on “Ozark”?

Speaking of Ruth, where does she go as they wrap up the series? Ruth wants out of the Ozarks, like the Byrdes, but she did not want to do it alone. In consecutive seasons, Langmore has lost both Ben and Wyatt in catastrophic events. With that, she responded as terrifying as ever in the finale for Part 1 of the series.

Now, she is on a collision course with Javi Novarro. The catch, though, is that it also involves the Byrdes. Her response directly impacts Marty and Wendy’s exit strategy from the series. Will the Byrdes help Ruth get revenge for what Javi did to her family? Or will they side with the cartel and go against Ruth in the end? With only seven episodes to go, a lot is still very much up in the air.

You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.