‘Ozark’ Fans Still Can’t Forget All of These Characters Worst Sins

Netflix hit series Ozark is deep into its fourth and final season. Each character on the show has had to make their fair share of shady choices magnified by the potentially dire consequences. The drama series complex narrative centers around a series of ultimatums that lay out a bad decision versus a worse one.

In episode one, we find ourselves right in the middle of a conflict between the husband-wife team, Marty and Wendy Byrde. The Byrde’s are battling marriage infidelity whilst also managing a large sum of illegal cash. The family’s fate only gets worse from there when Marty Byrde receives orders from a powerful drug cartel that he must relocate to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money for a criminal organization.

Given their situation, it’s no wonder each member of the Byrde family has had to make some questionable decisions. They have bribed, cheated, stolen, embezzled, assaulted, and killed. Let’s go through a few of the Ozark character’s worst offenses to date.

Ruth Langmore Kills Her Uncle

The aggressive and scrappy Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) has never been one to back down from a fight, even if it’s against her own family members. Many of her choices on the show are questionable at best. However, there’s one decision, in particular, that takes the lead for being the worst. Upon learning her uncle plans to kill Marty Byrde in order to get to his cash, Ruth takes it upon herself to remedy the situation. She sets up a boat dock to electrocute her uncle and ends up killing him as a result. Ultimately, the decision torments her in the end and causes a disconnect between her and her cousin, Wyatt (Charlie Tahan).

Charlotte Byrde Tries to Emancipate Herself

Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz) is the eldest child of Marty and Wendy Byrde. Unlike her teenager counterparts, Charlotte doesn’t have the luxury of living a normal life. When the Byrde’s make the decision to relocate to the Ozarks, Charlotte is furious. In a show of teenage rebellion, Charlotte lashes out by taking legal action to emancipate herself from her family. Unfortunately, Charlotte has no idea the danger surrounding her actions. As a member of the Byrde family, she is always at risk and even more so without the legal authority of her parents. Luckily, she isn’t successful in her fight for emancipation and only ends up making a dangerous situation even more difficult.

Marty Byrde Decides to Lead a Money Laundering Business for a Drug Cartel

Last, but certainly not least, is Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman). At first, the series has us believing Marty is only laundering money for survival. After his business partner gets in hot water for skimming money from the cartel, Marty finds himself coming up with out-of-pocket ideas to save his own skin. Thinking on his feet, Marty sells the idea of relocating their money-laundering operation to the Ozarks. One could argue Marty was only trying to protect himself and his family. However, years before he made his plea for moving to Missouri, Marty made the conscious decision to work with Del (Esai Morales). All of these actions lead to what becomes a series of truly unfortunate events that become his family’s life.