‘Ozark’: Fans Think One Final Major Death Is Coming In Final Episode

“Ozark” is coming to a closer sooner rather than later. Indeed, only seven episodes remain for the super popular Netflix program starring Julia Garner and Jason Bateman. The final seven episodes will actually be released on April 24. Season 4: Part 1 was released in late January, and it ended with a gigantic chess move via one major player, Javi, who now runs the Novarro cartel in his uncle’s absence. Because of that move on Wyatt and Darlene, some “Ozark” fans think one major death is coming in the final episodes.

In a new thread on Reddit, the original poster wrote, “After Darlene and Wyatt’s shocking death and the following Ruth’s performance, in Part 2 they have to surpass that, delivering us huge, final devastating moments. So, I think one of these things is the right way to surpass the mid-season finale in a very good way. Make your choice.” The poster then put up a poll asking fans to pick who tops those shocking deaths in the final seven episodes.

The choices are Ruth, the Byrdes and Agent Miller’s family. All are interesting choices, and all are in grave danger in the final seven episodes. In the new trailer, we see Ruth is going after somebody with lots of money and artillery, most likely Javi.

Ruth Langmore on ‘Ozark’

One user wrote in the comments, “picked #2… but regarding Ruth’s reaction… I personally think she’s going so crazy because she blames herself. She knows Wyatt is dead and she’s responsible. She said it herself back in season 3: “She might as well had put Wyatt into bed with that psycho” referring to Darlene. It was, after all, Ruth coming clean about killing Wyatt’s father & uncle that drove him to Darlene to begin with. Edited to add: Compounded with the recent grief & guilt she feels over Ben’s death, I can only imagine she’s really going to feel this, and not in a good way.”

The general consensus is that most fans think this ends poorly for the Byrdes and not for Ruth. Similar to “Breaking Bad” with Walt and Jesse. Ruth has drawn lots of comparisons to Jesse Pinkman on the show, and it would be crushing for fans to see her not make it out of the Ozarks after everything that happened to them.

However, how many of the Byrdes make it out of the final seven episodes unscathed? That’s what has so many fans so intrigued about the ending. It’s been a long time coming for Marty and Wendy, but what if they really do get away with it all? That’s a possibility as they have been smart enough to stay alive this long. The wildcard in it all is Jonah and how he works with his family in these final episodes on Netflix.