‘Ozark’ Season 4: Where We Left Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde

On Friday, Season 4: Part 1 of “Ozark” will be released. It’s hard to believe, but it has been almost two full years since we last checked in on the Byrdes. In those lands of the Ozarks. The final season will be split into two parts, with part one coming out on Friday on Netflix. Fans have been anxiously awaiting this final season to finally see how it all ends for the Byrdes. Because it has been two years, it’s totally understandable to need a refresher. Where does everyone stand heading into this final season? For instance, where did we last leave Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde?

Phew. What a mess for Marty and his wife Wendy. The two are forever linked on the show. Even when their actions do not line up with another. For instance, in Season 3, we saw Marty continue to go behind his wife’s back with the FBI and agent Maya Miller. Marty, even after three seasons, is still searching for some way out of this mess that he created for his family years ago in Chicago. The FBI is interested in Marty because of his obvious expertise in money laundering, similar to what happened in “Catch Me If You Can.” Still, Marty only wants to work with the FBI if he can avoid jail time and get out safely. Only time will tell if that can still happen for the Byrdes.

The Casino in ‘Ozark’

The casino on the river was a big hit for Marty and his family. Along with the cartel that he works for. Because of that, Marty and his family have continued to prove their worth to Omar Navarro and his operation. Marty did not know just how much until it came to Helen Pierce. The casino was great for the Byrdes, and Wendy especially. However, it further entrenched Marty and his family with the drug cartel. It only added more complications for Marty.

While Marty has handled the money laundering and FBI agent, his wife Wendy and her brother complicated things for Marty and the cartel. Her brother dug his own grave when he revealed to Helen’s daughter what her mother actually did for a living. The Byrdes don’t trust each other. You saw that with Marty and his wife each bribing their marriage counselor behind each other’s backs in the last season. Marty is at odds with his wife. His wife’s brother put the whole family at risk when he pitted them against Helen and ostensibly the cartel.

Instead, we last saw Marty and Wendy fly to Mexico with Helen and come out victorious in the allegiance struggle with Omar Navarro. Helen was eliminated, and Marty was confirmed to still be in good graces with the cartel along with his wife Wendy.