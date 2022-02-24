‘Ozark’ Hits Extremely Rare Milestone With 4.1 Billion Minutes Viewed

Now midway through its fourth and last season, Netflix hit series “Ozark” is among the most popular shows in television history. The show is well-liked that might just shock you to learn about how often the show is viewed.

According to a report from TV Line, “Ozark” hit a very rare milestone this week with 4.1 billion minutes viewed by television watchers. Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming original series once again has “Ozark” in the top with the staggering number of views. The show amassed 4.1 billion minutes viewed across just 37 total episodes. “Ozark” joins another heavily-popular television series “Tiger King” as the only streaming show to hit 4 billion views.

“Ozark” just wrapped up the first half of it fourth and last season. It is a safe bet that the drama series will climb even higher in minutes viewed when the second half of season four becomes available later this year. The show’s highly anticipated finale will hit Netflix on April 29. It is worth noting that the second half of “Ozark” season four will be released just 11 days after the final season of “Better Call Saul” begins. Better grab that television remote and keep it handy, folks.

“Ozark” released a trailer for the second half of season four earlier this week. The trailer focuses on Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner, as she begins her quest for revenge. In the brief video, she laments the Langmore name, claiming it is a curse from birth on to adulthood.

The first half of “Ozark” season four ends with Ruth demanding the identity of her cousin’s killer from the Byrde family. She holds them at gunpoint until Jonah Byrde tells her it was Javi who killed her cousin, Wyatt Langmore.

‘Ozark’ Season Four Expects to be a Thrill Ride for Fans

Expectations for the final seven episodes are high for “Ozark” fans and understandably so. The show has been a thrill a minutes roller coaster ride since its very first episode. It won’t let up until the final seconds of the series come and go.

There are numerous questions surrounding the final seven episodes of Ozark’s final season. Will the Byrde family make it out alive and finally put distance between themselves and their life of crime? Will Omar Navarro make a deal to spare him from life in prison?

The biggest question, however, surrounds the impending war between Ruth and new cartel leader, Javi. Ruth is out for blood and Garner says the show’s ending will be well worth the wait.

“You’re just going to have to wait.” the actress says. “It gets more intense. It gets very intense. The ending of season four, the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.”