‘Ozark’: How Season 4, Part 1’s Ending Sets Up the Show’s Endgame

It seems the Byrde’s story is about to come to a close on Ozark. At least for fans of the popular Netflix series; because it’s truly hard to tell how things will wrap up for our favorite Missouri crime family. But, with Netflix releasing the first half of the final season last week – with the second half to follow later this year, it looks like we will have to wait for any real answers. However, there is one flash-forward event that may be suggesting the route the Byrde family will be taking as their final endgame fast approaches.

The Jason Bateman-led dark drama, Ozark, has been captivating viewers since the series first premiered on Netflix in 2017. From the very beginning of the premiere episode of Ozark, we learned that the Netflix drama would give us a wild ride featuring plenty of crime and suspense…and a whole lot of uncomfortable moments. In the premiere, Bateman’s Marty Byrde finds himself, and eventually his family, drawn into some of the most sinister of situations when the husband and father attempts to launder dirty drug money to save his life.

Does A Peak Into the Future Give Us Insights Into Part 2?

In the flash-forward scene, we see the Byrde family as they are driving down the road in a Honda minivan. While much of this scene occurs pretty much entirely without context, it seems that the Byrde family, Bateman’s Marty, his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their children Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) are finally escaping the unsavory life they have been leading in the Ozarks. As they drive, Marty and Wendy discuss a future meeting with the FBI.

In this scene, Wendy also mentions to her children that she will be contacting the moving company within the next two days. However, the conversation is cut short when Marty must swerve to avoid a head-on collision with a truck trailer. The van flies off the road, flipping repeatedly with the Byrdes inside. And, this is all we know of the future scene as of yet. Leaving the Byrde’s fate largely unanswered as we wait for the second part of season four to finally drop.

Will the Byrde Family Finally Move On From ‘Ozark?’

There is little about this scene that makes any sense to viewers at this point. And, it does raise multiple questions. However, it also answers a few.

Jonah has long been disconnecting from his parents. Wendy has even set Jonah up in his own money laundering schemes, threatening Jonah’s future. But, in the flash-forward scene, Jonah has rejoined his parents and his sister. Does this mean they have healed their fractured relationships? Furthermore, where, exactly, were the Byrdes heading? And, was this an accident or a planned attack? Are the lives of the family in danger as they sit in the totaled vehicle, their injuries still unknown to the viewer? These and many other questions should be answered soon. Well, as soon as it takes Netflix to finally premiere the second part of Ozark’s final season!