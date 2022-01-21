‘Ozark’: How to Watch Season 4, Part 1

Folks have been waiting for almost two full years for the last season of Ozark to be made available. Well, those fans who have anxiously awaited the next chapter in the story of Marty and Wendy Byrde are going to be happy. Season 4: Part 1 is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The final season is split into two parts. What this means is that fans of the program are actually getting more episodes than the standard ten. Yes, because they are splitting it up into two parts. That means folks are getting more episodes in the final season. Each part will feature seven episodes in total.

An official release date for Part 2 has not been mentioned. However, it looks to be sometime in the fall of 2022.

Where ‘Ozark’ Left Off

Marty and Wendy Byrde are at odds. Season 3 was about showcasing those odds. It was highlighted by Marty and Wendy each paying off their marriage counselor to get them to back them in the struggle. You also have the casino, where Wendy wants to expand, while Marty wants to run. Speaking of, Marty is talking with the FBI and is still angling for a way to get out of his jam without serving any jail time.

For Ruth, things are as complicated as ever. She and the Byrdes have ceased their relationship, due to the latter’s actions toward her boyfriend Ben Davis. The decision by Wendy for her brother figures to loom large in the final season. However, with Ruth moving on from the Byrdes she joined up with Darlene and her cousin Wyatt to restart the heroin business. This puts the three of them against both the Byrdes and the Navarro cartel.

Jason Bateman on The Ending

Fans may not know how it all ends later this year, but Jason Bateman does. He told IndieWire, “I do know where everything is going to end.” He continued, “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind him on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

He wants to know the bigger questions. How do they get to the ending? How does it look to the fans who have been there since the beginning?

Bateman concluded, “We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

Stream “Ozark” on Netflix now.