‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Honored as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

It’s hard to believe, but “Ozark” is coming to a close. There are only seven more episodes remaining in the series that stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde. Bateman has been electric as Marty on the program and folks will miss his character when it all ends later in 2020. However, Bateman is staying busy. Yes, “Ozark” star Jason Bateman was honored as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

The award has not been presented since 2020 to the pandemic. Ben Platt was the last man to win the award in 2020. Other notable winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Samuel L. Jackson.

Jason Bateman on “Ozark”

It all has to end at some point. That includes the hit show “Ozark”. Marty Byrde is in quite the pickle in the final seven episodes. With Omar’s deal with the FBI out the door due to Agent Miller’s rogue actions, questions remain about how the Byrdes are going to get out of their predicament. Marty is not going to cooperate with the FBI at this point, and the flash-forward indicates that the Byrdes might get out of this.

Playing a character as calm and cerebral as Marty is a tough ask for any actor. He goes through a lot. There is darkness everywhere. He told Indie Wire, “I don’t get too deep into that because I’m afraid it might make me start acting.” He continued, “It’s probably the reason I never took acting classes — the last thing you want the audience to see you doing is acting. So I’m trying to find what part of me might be similar to Marty and just try to be natural.”

He wants it all to be natural. He never wants it to look like he is acting.

How will it end?

Bateman has some ideas. But he does have some ideas with only seven episodes left. He continued, “I do know where everything is going to end.” Bateman added, “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind him on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

It does have to end, though. Will it end with the Byrdes finally facing the consequences for their actions? He concluded, “We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that. Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

You can watch the hit show “Ozark” on Netflix today.