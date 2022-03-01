‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Reuniting With ‘Assistant’ Director Kitty Green for ‘Royal Hotel’

“Ozark” only has seven episodes remaining. Because the show is wrapping up sooner rather than later, April 24, in fact, folks are wondering where the electric cast of stars will do next. After four seasons on Netflix, the stars, like Julia Garner, will have to move on to other projects. Well, she already added, “Inventing Anna” which also was a big hit on Netflix. Now, “Ozark” star Julia Garner is reuniting with “Assistant” director Kitty Green for “Royal Hotel”.

Garner will play the starring role in the film. Production is set to begin this summer, according to Deadline, as it follows a backpacker tale in the Australian outback that ends with them stumbling into the hotel the film is named after.

Chris Mundy on “Ozark”

Season 4 is about a multitude of things, but it’s about the Byrdes and the splintering of their family, too. With the relationship between Wendy and Jonah being at the forefront of it all.

Mundy told The Wrap, “There’s sort of the moment where in the finale of Season 3, when Marty basically talks Wendy into getting out of the bed and not falling into a deep depression and says, ‘We’re just going to burrow into the heart of this thing and get out the other side.’ And I think there was this realization that so much of Season 3 was kind of Marty versus Wendy, and it’s not going to work if they’re not together. So I do think it’s the most together they’ve been as we start this season. But because it’s a story about marriage and family, suddenly the Jonah problem is causing a rift in terms of the way they parent. Obviously it’s extreme because of the nature of the show.”

The two have to be on the same side. However, now Jonah is at odds with the family. The only way for the four Byrdes to escape the cartel and the Ozarks is by working with one another.

He added, “It’s really about, can the center hold, and Jonah really represented that center.” Mundy concluded, “Because Charlotte had doubts and wasn’t really wanting to be part of it, but Jonah was kind of always onboard. So to potentially lose him begs the question of what are we trying to hold onto? That’s an emotional question, so we wanted to dive into it. And those little marriage cracks start to happen. They’re happening as this season goes on and then the second half they continue to happen.”

The cracks in the family are starting to wear. Will Wendy help Jonah if he works with Ruth to go after Javi and the cartel? The final seven episodes will be released on April 24 on Netflix.