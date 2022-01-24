‘Ozark’: One Season 4 Moment Shows Why You Don’t Want to Mess With Wendy Byrde

Ozark fans know that you don’t want to toy with Wendy Byrde, one moment cemented this fact.

First and only warning to our Outsiders, spoilers are ahead if you’re not caught up with the series.

The Netflix family crime drama is almost to its series finale and we’re just as disappointed as you.

While Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) was trying to steer clear of trouble, the bigger issue arose with the Navarro cartel. Despite this, his business partner and wife, Wendy (Laura Linney) has taken it like a champ.

Wendy started out being unwilling to join the family business. However, this changed drastically and quickly. Her first moment was when she put business over family. During Season 3 she handed over her brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) to the cartel. She ended up lying about her brother’s whereabouts and denied what happened to him. She ended up even using this instant to promote her business and claiming it was drugs that caused his disappearance. Meanwhile, his ashes were in Ruth’s trailer.

It wasn’t until Season 4, Part 1 that her true colors showed. You’ll recall that Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) was one of their biggest adversaries. Wendy was prepared when she came knocking on their door. She eventually called her out on her threats. Darlene was in shock and ended up having what appeared to be a heart attack or medical episode in front of her. At first, Wendy just watched and didn’t do a thing to help. This moment truly defined her character and proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

‘Ozark’ and Charlotte’s Actions

Ozark fans will recall that Charlotte, the daughter of Marty and Wendy Byrde has seemed to be taking after her mother. Mind you she is just a teenager.

Chris Mundy, the Ozark showrunner spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the character is evolving. It turns out, they had it planned all along.

“That was very deliberate on our part,” Mundy said of the similarities between mother and daughter. “In the first couple seasons, just by nature of her character’s age on the show, she was going to be more rebellious. She had more of a life in Chicago that got ripped away from her.”

“As they settled in and [the money laundering] really has become this family enterprise,” he added. “For better or worse, we wanted to have her grow up and mature and mirror her mom’s behavior. Charlotte is now mirroring Wendy in a big way — physically, emotionally, intellectually.”

After money laundering in Season 3, she is now a budding pro at the family business.