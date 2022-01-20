‘Ozark’: The Season 3 Recap You Need Before Season 4 Netflix Debut

Ozark Season 4: Part 1 is almost here, folks. On Friday, those episodes in the first portion of the season will be released. It’s going to be a wild ride for the Byrdes as things wrap up for one of Netflix’s biggest shows. It has been almost two years, though, since the last episode aired in March of 2020. Folks have been waiting for a long time to see what is in store for the Byrde family in the homestretch here. Well, with the show returning Friday, now would be a good time to parse through the show to this point.

One of the biggest points of contention in Season3 was the Byrdes vs. Helen Pierce. It was a chaotic, drama-filled mess that ultimately ended in the Byrdes’ favor at the end of Season 3 with Omar Novarro. However, now what with Helen out of the picture and Navarro choosing the Byrdes over Helen? What does that mean for the Byrde’s chances of getting out of this particular quagmire? The fallout from Omar’s choice at the end of Season 3 will be felt early and often in Season 4: Part 1.

Ruth vs. Marty Byrde on ‘Ozark’

Outside of the Byrde family and the Novarro cartel, you have Ruth Langmore. Ruth has become a fan-favorite over the years. However, she now finds herself in a completely different position on the program. After Wendy’s actions towards her brother and the cartel, Ruth no longer wants anything to do with Marty and the business. Instead, she fled the Byrdes and saddled up with Darlene and her cousin Wyatt to compete in the heroin business. This puts her at odds not only with the Byrdes but also the cartel in this final season.

For Marty, his path still runs counterintuitive to what Wendy wants. Their marriage issues played out in a major way in Season 3, highlighted by the duo each paying their marriage counselor off without the other one being aware. Now, Marty is still trying to make a clean break and work with the FBI in a way that avoids jail time. For Wendy, she wanted to expand and grow, and those conflicting long-term perspectives figure to still be prevalent in Season 4.

How will the loss of Ben, Wendy’s brother, play in the final season? His demise led to quite the schism in the Byrde family and with Ruth. The fallout from Wendy handing her brother over figures to be large. As such, the choice stemmed from Helen, so viewers are wondering how his loss will continue to impact the family and Ruth down the home stretch of the Netflix juggernaut show.

You can watch Ozark on Netflix.