‘Ozark’ Season 4: Fans Are All on the Same Page About Marty Byrde

Among the most divisive characters to appear in television history is “Ozark’s” scheming, money-laundering Marty Byrde.

Despite him and his family living under constant threat, Marty is somehow always in an even state of mind. He operates with a calmness that simply cannot be explained given the circumstances. Marty’s lack of emotion in tense situations has not gone unnoticed by “Ozark” fans. Many viewers believe Marty’s incredible composure is a unique but desirable trait. His actions in season four have drawn a lot of social media attention.

I want this guys composure to problems in my life 😫 pic.twitter.com/nLOWCRd3PH — ZaZa (@OfficialZahra_) January 28, 2022

“I want this guy’s composure to problems in my life,” a fan tweets.

Numerous “Ozark” fans also share a similar sentiment toward Marty’s unusual characteristics.

“Marty Byrde is the man,” one fan tweets. “Even with a gun in his face, he doesn’t break a sweat. His life and his family’s life have been threatened more times than I can count and he’s like ‘whatever.’ “

The general consensus among the “Ozark” fan base is that its anti-hero cannot be broken.

“Man hasn’t smiled in 4 seasons lol,” another viewer proclaims. “I don’t know how he does it.”

If “Ozark” is a constant thrill ride fueled entirely by adrenaline, Marty Byrde is the breath of fresh air waiting at the end. Played brilliantly by Hollywood superstar Jason Bateman, Marty Byrde is the protagonist on which “Ozark” paints its picture. A high-end financial advisor by trade, Byrde’s “side job” has him working with a powerful and dangerous organization. His charge is to “wash” the drug cartel’s dirty money via a complex laundering scheme. He accomplishes this by using a riverboat casino as a front to get the organization’s money into a legitimate funding source. Marty knows that he is dealing with very dangerous people and one misstep could cost him his life.

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman About Portraying Marty Byrde

It seems poor Marty is facing a new catastrophe in each episode. In the first half of season four, he learns his teenage son is also laundering money for a rival drug organization. The leader of the cartel Marty works for also wants him to broker a deal with the FBI for his freedom. Still, Marty is cool, calm and collected. In an interview with The Guardian, Bateman talks about the difficulties in portraying and also writing for his character.

“Marty and Wendy are really intelligent characters,” he says. “Sometimes that narrows your options as a writer, trying to keep things plausible. They can’t do really stupid things. The smart thing to do is to turn yourself in. Then the show’s over.”

With the first half of the fourth “Ozark” out on Netflix, we eagerly await the second half which will come later this year. You can bet things are going to get even tougher for Marty Byrde — but he will remain unrattled.