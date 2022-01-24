Following the premiere of Ozark season 4, here is a recap of all the major characters that were killed during the first half of the Netflix show’s final season. Spoiler Alert! We’re going to be sharing some info about the first half of Ozark’s final season, so you have been warned.

What You Need to Know – Two major characters were killed during the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season.

Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery): Considered a secondary antagonist for Ozark. She has been in all 35 episodes of the series so far. Her first husband and major antagonist, Jacob Snell, died in the show’s second season. She was killed by Omar Navarro’s nephew and newcomer Javi Elizonndro. According to Fansided, Javi killed Snell after she didn’t shut her business down like the cartel wanted.

Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan): He is Russ' elder son and Ruth's cousin. He has appeared in 32 episodes of Ozark. He was Darlene Snell's second husband. Although Darlene had apologized for not shutting down her business, Javi still shot her and Wyatt. His last statement to Wyatt actually was, "Sorry whoever you are."

Along with Darlene and Wyatt, other characters killed off during the first part of Ozark season 4 were Sheriff John Nix (killed in the first episode by Javi) and Kerry Stone’s driver, Brinkley Simmons (killed by Darlene in the fourth episode).

Alfonso Herrera Talks About His ‘Ozark’ Character Killing Off Darlene and Wyatt

As previously reported, Alfonso Herrera, who plays Javi Elizonndro, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the deaths of both Darlene and Wyatt. “When I read that [in the script], as a fan, I was in shock. But as the actor playing Javi, I was very excited to see the arc of this character. That last scene, it’s very potent, it’s very explosive.”

Herrera also recalled only meeting the Ozark stars right as he made an appearance on the set. “That was hard, man. Because when I arrived to set, it was the first time I was meeting them both. And I remember I just hugged them.”

Herrera then stated that both Emery and Tahan informed him that the scene was going to be tough. “And I said, ‘I don’t know if I have to say this [is] an honor, or I’m just sad. But it’s a complete pleasure to work with you and to be with you in this process.’”

Herrera referred to both Ozark stars as being very generous. “It was emotional when we finished. Not just for me, but for the whole cast and crew. They’ve been there since the beginning. So it’s a was a very heartfelt goodbye from everyone to them.”

In regards to what’s in store for his character in the second half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, Herrera described what happened after Wyatt and Darlene’s death is going to be mind-blowing. “If you think that Javi is someone that you cannot read and you do not expect how he’s going to react, what’s going to happen next is that times 20.”