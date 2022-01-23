‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part One Kills Off Two Major Characters in Shocking Finale

“Ozark” fans are still reeling from that explosive Season 4 Part 1 finale. Especially after the show killed off two major characters.

WARNING! Spoilers ahead for the finale of “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1, which came out on Jan. 21.

According to ET Online, Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) juggle several enemies during the “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 finale. Not only do they have to contend with drug lord Omar Navarro, but they also have to navigate tense relationships with his nephew, Javi Elizonndro. And let’s not forget a slate of corrupt FBI agents.

But just when it seems like the Byrdes are in the clear, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) shows up to burst their bubble. Ruth and the Byrdes developed a close bond over the last four seasons, but they’ve been distant ever since the Season 3 finale. And now, Ruth is out for blood.

She found her cousin, Wyatt Langmore, dead in his home along with his wife, Darlene Snell. Darlene happened to run heroin operations in the area. Ruth wants vengeance for her family, who were shot. She soon finds her way to the Byrdes, wielding a shotgun, to demand answers during the “Ozark” finale.

Marty wouldn’t tell Ruth at first. But his estranged son, Jonah, quickly spilled the beans to get back at his parents. He tells Ruth that Javi did it and that he’ll give Ruth whatever info she wants to know. Marty quickly cautions her not to go after him.

Marty claims that Javi has too many connections and that Ruth will just get herself killed. But could he also be trying to protect himself? If Javi finds out who sent Ruth after him, the whole Byrde family might be in trouble. The first part of the season ends with Ruth driving off to find Javi, so we’ll have to wait until “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2 to know for sure.

‘Ozark’ Stars Open Up About the Byrde Children

Before “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 premiered, ET Online spoke with Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz about their characters. Gaertner plays Jonah, the Byrdes’ son, while Hublitz plays Charlotte, their daughter. This season, Gartner said, really represented a “turning point” for Jonah, who moved out of the house after hearing that his mom ordered a hit on her brother.

“Up until that point, he’s been kinda inseparable from his family, ’cause they’re kinda all he has,” Gaertner shared. “He doesn’t have a whole lot of friends or anything. But after he threatens Helen’s life with a shotgun and he finds out that it was his mom that killed his best friend… Obviously, that’ll change the way he thinks about his family, so we’ll see how that plays out.”

Hublitz’s character Charlotte, on the other hand, seems content to go along with the Byrdes’ criminal plans.

“If anything, I think she’s been kind of super amenable to her parents’ wishes and is sort of falling in line with the family business,” Hublitz said. “I think you’re seeing Charlotte sort of being conditioned to become the successor to Byrde Enterprises and become kind of a little, mini Wendy. I’ve been wearing a lot of business outfits this year, a lot of sweaters, a lot of blazers. I’m in business mode a lot.”

What will happen next for the Byrde children? Stay tuned to find out, “Ozark” fans.