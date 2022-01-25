‘Ozark’ Season 4: Showrunner Teases Part 2’s ‘Really Emotional’ Finale Ending

Now that Season 4 Part 1 of “Ozark” has aired on Netflix, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. And we can’t blame them.

The end of Part 1 really put fans on the edge of their seats, hungry for more. We watched Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) walk in on her cousin Wyatt and his wife Darlene’s dead bodies. Ruth goes to the Byrdes to find out who killed them, and Jonah Byrde rats Javi Elizonndro out. Javi is the nephew of Omar Navarro, the drug lord Wendy and Marty Byrde are desperately trying to free themselves from. Although Marty warns Ruth not to go after Javi, she drives off in a panic anyway.

So, how does this set up “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2? According to showrunner Chris Mundy, all of this leads up to an “emotional landing point” that the writers were aiming for to finish the show.

“There were pieces we didn’t know until the last second. But the fundamental, main thing we’ve known since sometime in season two — or at least I have. I knew the emotional landing point,” Mundy told The Hollywood Reporter. “I didn’t know all of the details that would get us there. We tried to layer in some stuff in the earlier seasons [leading to it]. But there are a few things that took us all by surprise, to be honest, as we broke the very end.”

Those surprises could revolve around plot points, character arcs, or any number of decisions made by the cast or production crew. We can’t wait to see where “Ozark” takes us next. But Mundy also opened up the tone of the show’s finale. Specifically, how the Byrdes will really be tested right up until the very end.

‘Ozark’ Showrunner Talks Emotional End for Show

“In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds,” Mundy shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Is family the ultimate bond? Is friendship? Is marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”

We can already tell that the “Ozark” finale will definitely be emotional for fans. For four seasons, we’ve watched the Buyrdes struggle individually and as a family unit. And it all comes to a head in the last seven episodes. But fans shouldn’t worry about feeling confused or unsatisfied with the ending.

“I always want closure. I don’t want to feel messed with,” Mundy revealed. “I want to feel like, ‘OK, that was the end.’ So hopefully people will feel closure by the end — whether they like it or not, I don’t know.”