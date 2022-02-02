‘Ozark’ Season 4: Wild Theory Predicts Jonah Will Be Part 2 Game Changer

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been over a week since the first part of the final season of “Ozark” was released on Netflix. Now, there are only seven episodes left before it all ends for the Byrdes in the land of the Ozarks. Because the show is wrapping up, folks are wondering what the end game for all the characters remaining on the show might be. One of the big names folks are wondering about is Jonah Byrde, Mary and Wendy’s son. There is a theory out there, via ScreenRant, that Jonah may ultimately be the biggest chess piece left on the board for both Ruth Langmore and Marty to play versus the Navarro cartel.

Jonah Byrde on ‘Ozark’

The transformation of Jonah Byrde through four seasons has been well-documented. Even at the beginning, when Jonah was dragging dead coyotes around the Byrde’s home to study, it was clear he was a different kid. It did not help what Marty and Wendy brought him into, but he was different. Other folks saw it, like Charlotte or Ben. Now, flash-forward to now, and Jonah is all grown up and laundering money for Ruth and company. His friendship with Ruth only grows in the first seven episodes of the final season.

Now, with Javi’s decision to go after Ruth’s family, what does that mean for Jonah Byrde? The heroin operation is done for, but Ruth wants vengeance. Viewers of the program have never seen her like that. One can wonder how Jonah will help Ruth in those final seven episodes. With Marty and Wendy already being on their radar, the theory of Jonah being the one, not Marty or Ruth or Wendy, to take down Javi and the cartel is one that fans are talking about.

Only time will tell, but the theory behind nobody in the cartel seeing Jonah coming as the ultimate reason for their downfall is certainly an interesting theory.

Agent Miller’s Choice

A lot of what goes down in the final seven episodes falls at the feet of Agent Maya Miller. The first seven episodes of the final season are about the FBI and Omar Navarro coming to some sort of an agreement. An agreement to get him out of the cartel. Miller and Marty collaborate on the deal that seemingly gets finished. Instead, Miller has a change of heart. She arrests Omar and goes rogue. Now, the deal is out and Javi is in charge.

Those decisions changed the game for Ruth, Javi, and the Byrdes. Now, all are scrambling to figure out how to move to the next phase. Everyone’s future is suddenly unclear, even Agent Miller’s.

You can watch “Ozark” on Netflix.