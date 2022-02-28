‘Ozark’ Showrunner Opens Up About Series’ End Game

The second half of “Ozark” season 4 airs on April 29, but we don’t even know if we can wait that long. We’re trying to be patient, we really are, honest.

Luckily, we have showrunner Chris Mundy to give us a little sneak peek of season 4 part 2. According to Mundy, who spoke with TV Line recently, part 2 will pick up right where part 1 left off. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of episode 7],” said Mundy.

As for the endgame of the series, Mundy shared some non-spoiler details about what he and the writers have planned for Ruth and the Byrdes. The end of part 1 was an emotional rollercoaster of tragedy and death, resulting in Ruth on the warpath and fans wondering if the Byrdes are done for. If the end of part 1 was this emotionally charged, we’re expecting the finale to be completely devastating.

According to Mundy, part 2 is promising closure. Additionally, that car accident scene from the season 4 premiere is going to be explained; Mundy said, “We felt like people [watching the season 4 premiere] might be confused for a split second, but then when the [action cuts immediately] to Mexico they’d realize [it was a flash-forward]. But we didn’t want to do any more of the math for them.”

The car accident was intentionally ambiguous to set the stage for the rest of the season. “There’s a feeling on our show all the time where anything can happen at anytime, and I like that unease,” Mundy told TV Line. The show definitely succeeds in oozing that uneasy vibe; the blue-tones, the intense emotional toll it takes on viewers, the high stakes. “Ozark” is a gem of a show, and we’ll be sad to see it end.

‘Ozark’ Hits a TV Milestone

Recently, “Ozark” hit an interesting milestone: audiences have now watched 4.1 billion minutes of the show across 37 episodes. The only other streaming series to hit 4 billion views is another Netflix hit: “Tiger King.”

We can only assume that those numbers will climb to astronomical heights once season 4 part 2 airs. We’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on the Neilsen ratings to see how the whole thing pans out.

Additionally, Netflix released a trailer for part 2 recently, and it’s just as intense as we expected. The minute-long trailer features a Ruth monologue over various images from part 2. “My childhood traumas are not like yours,” Ruth says. “You see, I’m a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death. And in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.”

The trailer is overlaid with a cryptic message: “The end arrives sooner than you think.” How soon, we’re wondering? And is Ruth the one to bring the end of the Byrdes? If she successfully puts the Byrdes out of commission, what will she do then? Those are the big questions for part 2, aren’t they?