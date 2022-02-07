‘Ozark’ Showrunner Teases What’s In Store for the Show’s Endgame

Many Ozark fans have now finished their binge-watching sessions catching up on the first part of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season. Now, viewers are eagerly awaiting the premiere of season four, part two. This, fans know is when viewers will finally learn what fate has in store for the Byrde’s.

This final season of Ozark took on a new format for the fourth and final season with the popular streaming service releasing the first half of the popular crime drama’s latest fourteen-episode season; while holding the second-half season for a later date. The first installment of season four was released on Netflix not too long ago. And, fans will still have to wait some time for news as to when the second half will finally premiere on Netflix. However, one Ozark showrunner notes, the ending of the series involves an “emotional landing point” he had always envisioned for the series.

Fans Are Waiting To See Where the ‘Ozark’ ‘Emotional Landing Point’ Will Take the Characters

According to a recent discussion with The Hollywood Reporter Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy, closure has always been an important piece of the puzzle. Especially when it comes to exploring the fate of the Byrde family and their associates.

“I always want closure,” Chris Mundy notes regarding the Ozark producer’s plans for the crime drama’s final storylines. Mundy explains that it’s important that finale’s leave us feeling satisfied with the proverbial “end.”

“I don’t want to feel messed with,” the showrunner adds. “I want to feel like, ‘OK, that was the end.'”

This, Mundy notes, is something he focused on when creating the final Ozark episodes.

“So hopefully people will feel closure by the end,” the showrunner explains. “Whether they like it or not, I don’t know.”

According to Mundy, the Ozark series finale will feature elements of this closure by exploring many relationships that have developed over the last four seasons. This, Mundy explains, includes existing relationships and how they have changed since the series began.

What Will Happen of Some Major Relationships?

“In terms of tone, we’re going deeper into the family and their bonds,” the showrunner notes.

“Is family the ultimate bond?” Mundy adds.

“Is friendship? Is marriage?” he continues. “At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love somebody?”

This, Mundy says is part of the finale’s focus on Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy’s (Laura Linney) relationship.

“We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy,” Mundy explains. “Hopefully, the back half will still be fun and exciting, but also really emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth (Julia Garner).”

Some reports suggest that among the events that we will see in the second half of Ozark’s fourth season is Wendy’s potential foray into politics. In the past, Linney’s Wendy Byrde has expressed an interest in holding an office. However, money laundering became her focus, as we all know – and Wendy never really bothered to explore her political ambitions. Could the second part of season four bring this arc to Wendy’s story? If so, what does that mean for Bateman’s Marty Byrde’s longtime focus on finally finding peace?