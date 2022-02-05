‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Opens Up About Filming That Unbelievably Brutal Scene

Weeks following the premiere of the first half of Ozark’s fourth and final season, Alfonso Herrera is now opening up about filming that one unbelievably brutal scene featuring Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan).

During a recent interview with Variety, the Ozark star spoke about the scene by declaring it was tough. “I remember when I started watching Ozark, Darlene was one of my favorites..”

Herrera then recalled how he arrived on the set of Ozark and first met Emery. “We locked eyes. She looked at me and I looked at her, and she came up to me and told me this was going to be tough. And I didn’t really know what to say other than to tell her that it was an honor to share a set with her and be part of such an amazing and important part of the story.”

Herrera goes on to reveal how the scene impacted the entire Ozark set. All the crew was sad because they were saying goodbye to a character that had been there since the beginning and at the same time they were saying goodbye to an actress who had done such amazing work.

Alfonso Herrera Reveals Details About Playing His ‘Ozark’ Character Javi

While sharing more details about his Ozark character, Javi, Alfonso Herrera thought back about when he first read the show’s script. “I realized that I needed to find and enhance those little moments where Javier is unpredictable,” Herrera explains. “And there are other qualities to Javier.”

The Ozark star goes on to say that Javi really likes simple things and enjoys things. But the most important quality he has, he never lies. “He is very straightforward even though everyone around him is lying and covering their tracks. And hiding what they’re really trying to say or what they think. If he doesn’t like you, he will tell you. If he doesn’t like his uncle’s approach, he’s going to let him know.”

When asked how Javi is different from his uncle, the Ozark castmate shared, “Javier wants to build something bigger and more modern. Omar has run his business in an old school way. Javier is not afraid of burning bridges to accomplish what he wants to accomplish and Omar is trying to say farewell to that life.”

Herrera then said that Omar wants to step away and make a deal with the U.S. government. The Ozark star explained, “Javier wants to be seen. He wants to make a mark. That’s why he’s so aggressive.”

In regards to his family and friends bothering him about spoilers for the show, the Ozark added, “Everyone is sending me texts and emails asking me what’s going to happen. The only thing I can tell them is to prepare to have their mind blown. The creators saved the best for last.”