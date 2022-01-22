‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Opens Up About Shocking Darlene and Wyatt Moment

Following the premiere of Ozark’s final season (first half), castmate Alfonso Herrera opens up about the shocking moment between Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan).

(Spoiler Alert! We’re going to be sharing some info about the first half of Ozark’s final season, so you have been warned.)

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, The Ozark star explained that when he first read that scene, which involved Darlene and Wyatt being gunned down by his character Javi, who is the nephew and successor of Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), he stated he was shocked as a fan. “But as the actor playing Javi, I was very excited to see the arc of this character. That last scene. It’s very potent. It’s very explosive.”

Herrera also recalled the scene actually being hard because it was the first time meeting his Ozark co-stars. “That was hard, man. Because when I arrived to set, it was the first time I was meeting them both. And I remember I just hugged them. And they said, ‘This is going to be tough.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know if I have to say this [is] an honor, of I’m just sad. But it’s a complete pleasure to work with you and to be with you in this process.’”

Herrera then praised the Ozark castmates by calling them very generous. The whole production was emotional when they were finished. “Not just for me, but for the whole cast and crew. They’ve been there since the beginning. So it was a very heartfelt goodbye from everyone to them.”

Herrera went on to add that the second half of Ozark’s finale season is going to be mind-blowing.

‘Ozark’ Showrunner Chris Mundy Talks Memorable Moments From First Half of Season 4

While chatting with Vanity Fair, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy discussed the various memorable moments from the first half of the show’s fourth and final season. While chatting about the cookie jar scene, Mundy stated, “The cookie jar is on my counter in my kitchen. It’s my only souvenir from the show.”

The Ozark showrunner also said he believes episode nine of the show’s third season, which included Ben’s death, is the saddest episode they ever did. “We didn’t want to act like it’s forgotten in the world. We want a physical presence to represent him. And our production designer designed that. We wanted it to be kind of strange and striking. So you could feel him. And it stays in our [show’s] life till the end. And I don’t know, it just felt really important.”

In regards to Ruth enduring both Ben and Wyatt’s deaths, the Ozark showrunner spoke about if she will find her peace. “There was a lot of talk at the beginning of season three of just wanting to let her have a little bit of light and victory. So you see her running the casino and it’s going really well. And then she has a love interest. She didn’t always feel like she was worthy of love and distrusted it.”