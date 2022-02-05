‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Also Lent His Voice to a Classic Animated Series

Jason Bateman has been getting a lot of attention for his performance on Ozark, and rightfully so. But did you know that he also voiced some classic animated characters in the past?

There’s no denying that Jason Bateman has been all the talk lately. He has been directing and starring in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark since 2017 and he’s still going strong. Bateman plays the main character, Marty Byrde in the hit series. Marty and his wife Wendy (played by Laura Linney) have to relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks. That, of course, is because they get caught up in a money-laundering scheme.

Ozark has been a huge hit so far, and it’s only gotten better with each passing season. The series has gotten positive reviews from critics, and it’s even received a total of 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Further, Bateman has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor in a Television Drama Series.

As a matter of fact, Jason Bateman has been so successful in Ozark that it’s made some of us forget that he has been pretty amazing all along. He got his acting start way back on Little House on the Prairie. However, from 2003 to 2019, Bateman became known for his role as Michael Bluth on Arrested Development.

‘Ozark’ Star Had a Brief Stint as a Voice Actor

Did you know, though, that when Jason Bateman was first getting going on Arrested Development, he also did some voice acting work? That’s right, Outsiders — there’s a chance that the Ozark star may very well have voiced a character in your favorite animated series. If you were a fan of TV shows like King of the Hill, Fairly OddParents, and Justice League Unlimited, then you may have been hearing Bateman’s voice all along without even recognizing it.

In 2005, the man everyone now knows as Marty Bryde voiced characters in classic animated shows. Jason Bateman voiced the character, Dr. Bradley Leslie, in King of the Hill — a veterinarian who works at Vet Consortium. In the Nickelodeon comedy series Fairly OddParents, Bateman voiced the character, Tommy Turner. He appears in the episode titled, “Oh, Brother!” Meanwhile, in Justice League Unlimited, Bateman voiced the character Hermes.

Pretty wild, right? It’s amazing to learn more and more about our favorite actors. We all know that Jason Bateman is now one of the most recognizable actors in the world. So, take into account just how diverse his acting background really is for a second. It really makes you appreciate his talents even more.

Looking for more Jason Bateman content? Or how about more Ozark content in general? Either way, we’ve got you covered. We cover all things Ozark-related right here on Outsider.