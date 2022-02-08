‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Got His Start in Hollywood in This ’80s Cereal Commercial

Ozark actor Jason Bateman has been in the industry for four decades now. Did you know that he got his start on a 1980’s cereal commercial?

Yep, that’s right. Bateman began acting when he was just 10 years old. Before landing his first television role as David Hogan on The Hogan Family, he was on a commercial for Honey Nut Cheerios. Smiling and talking to the cereal’s bee mascot, young Bateman is adorable in the advertisement. Watch a clip from his first commercial spot below.

The Ozark actor continued auditioning for commercials through his younger years. For instance, he landed a Golden Grahams commercial at age 11. He says that he jumped at every opportunity offered to him.

“When I had an opportunity to become an actor, just starting out doing commercials, I jumped at it,” he tells NPR. “And once I was on a set, I started asking questions and watching crew members work to create kind of this fake life.”

After signing with a big time agent, Bateman began moving into the television world. He still credits his commercial days for teaching him so much about what it is like to be an actor.

Jason Bateman on ‘Ozark’ Character

Fans are excited to continue watching Season 4 of Netflix’s Ozark. Jason Bateman plays Marty Byrde, who is a very complex character. His intelligence keeps he and his family afloat, although he does get caught up in some criminal activities. In an interview with The Guardian, he talks about the nuances of his character. He says there are limits to what the writers can do because of Byrde’s traits.

“Marty and Wendy are really intelligent characters,” he says. “Sometimes that narrows your options as a writer, trying to keep things plausible. They can’t do really stupid things. The smart thing to do is to turn yourself in. Then the show’s over.”

In addition to acting in the show, Bateman has directed many episodes of Ozark. While some could argue that switching roles is challenging, he finds it more efficient. His creative process is rather genius.

“It’s more efficient for me to be playing a character in something, because that’s one less person I need to direct. I don’t have to have any sort of creative negotiation with that actor. Especially when I’m the lead character, I can just adjust my own performance to motivate a different performance out of the other actor. I can get them to speed up or slow down or trick them by being more emotional.”

It looks like Jason Bateman’s process is working. Fans of Ozark are riveted by the show’s newest season. The show is available to stream on Netflix now. Let us know what you think of the latest episodes on social media.