‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Wears Sparkly Bra Accepting Harvard’s Man of the Year Award

America’s everyman slipped on a bra and sang The Bangles into a banana to earn a pudding pot. Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals social club honored Jason Bateman with the group’s Man of the Year Award on Thursday. As part of the ceremony, the 52-year-old actor wore a sparkly brassiere adorned with sheriff stars and handcuffs.

The prestigious group gives out the award annually to someone the members feel has made a major impact on the entertainment industry that year. But the award — a golden pudding pot — comes with a catch. You must endure a little embarrassment to claim it.

For Jason Bateman, that meant rocking a bra while singing The Bangles “Eternal Flame” and using a frozen banana as a microphone. Bateman sang the song in the 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing, and the banana is also a reference to his hilarious series Arrested Development. You can see photos from the event here.

“I am flattered, grateful, mortified, and oddly comfortable,” Bateman joked as he accepted the award.

Hasty Pudding members also roast the recipient as part of the ceremony. They took Jason Bateman to task over some of the questionable decisions he made earlier in his career.

“Fun fact — because of the scheduling of that film (Teen Wolf Too), Jason technically didn’t finish high school,” Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Nicholas Amador said. “All for a movie that only got eight out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.”

The group’s Man of the Year award dates back to 1967. Past winners include Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, and Clint Eastwood, among others. And yes, the group made Eastwood wear a bra with American flags sewn into the cups, reports said. The icon joked that his chest had never been more patriotic, but he doubted he’d wear it in public.

Harvard Group Picks Jennifer Garner as its Woman of the Year

This was the first time the Hasty Pudding Theatricals gave out the Man of the Year award since 2020. The group skipped last year because of the pandemic. They joked they chose Bateman because moms everywhere fell for him during the lockdown.

“We are stoked to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve handed one of these out, so we figured we’d give it to the guy who all our moms have crushes on after watching Ozark,” Pudding President Nick Amador said in a press release.

The group will honor actress Jennifer Garner with its Woman of the Year award on Saturday.

“As a talented actress and philanthropist, Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals. It is so wonderful to celebrate her in this exceptional year with the organization’s return to the stage,” said Jacqueline Zoeller, the coordinator for the award shows.

Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Mila Kunis are the most recent Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year recipients.