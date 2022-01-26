‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews.

The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.

She is well aware that she is working with extremely dangerous people who won’t think twice when put in compromising situations. She’s had more than a few close calls since becoming part of the series in the third season. In an interview with Looper, Dukes talks about her character’s motivations and what to expect from Maya moving forward.

Dukes also talks about working with Jason Bateman on the “Ozark” set. Bateman plays the lead role of Marty Byrde on the series, a normal, family man who washes money for the cartel. Dukes jokingly calls Bateman “Nuts” and describes what it is like to be on the “Ozark” set with him.

“Jason’s nuts and I love everything about him,” she says. “We’ve all been watching Jason for so long, and you don’t know what you’re going to get when you walk on the set. He is this ball of joy on this dark show, and he’s constantly throwing out jokes, but he is also smart. He has so many wonderful thoughts and input and this and that. I love the fact that he never was too busy to engage or answer a question or to have a conversation. It wasn’t just work.”

‘Ozark’ Star Talks About the Show’s Amazing Cast

It isn’t just “Ozark” leading man Jason Bateman that’s made a big impact on Jessica Frances Dukes. She also says working with Laura Linney is a real joy and that she is learning a lot from her. Linney plays Wendy Byrde, Marty’s politically ambitious and deceitful wife.

“I walked on the first day and I was with Laura Linney, and she is everything to any actress coming up,” Dukes says. “She’s just epic. To have her on the very first day … it was absolutely magical. I’ve learned so much from both Jason [Bateman] and Laura and Julia [Garner] and the whole cast. Every time I saw her, I was like, ‘I’m going to not be weird next time. I swear, I won’t be weird. But you’re Laura Linney. I’m going to be weird.’ She’s Laura Linney.”

Duke’s character took on an even larger role in the fourth season of “Ozark” and fans would love to see her stay. But this is “Ozark” we are talking about which means any given character can die at any given time.